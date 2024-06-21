Buckle up: Scrapin’ the Coast rolls down U.S. 90 this weekend. What you need to know

Sparks will fly this weekend along U.S. 90, as Scrapin’ the Coast is back in town.

Scrapin’ the Coast 2024 promises exotic car shows at the Coast Coliseum and cruises down Beach Boulevard from Friday through Sunday.

Organizer Ronny Tolar said all motorists — those involved in the event and not — can expect bumper-to-bumper traffic along U.S. 90, especially nearing Saturday and Sunday’s mid-to-late afternoon.

He recommends motorists not participating in the event avoid Beach Boulevard altogether, if possible, and take Pass Road as a detour. The heat index is expected to be in the hundreds, he added, so visitors should stay hydrated and keep in the shade when possible.

Lowriders, lifted trucks, muscle cars, hot rods and other wild, eye-catching automobiles arrive from all parts of the country and abroad to parade, race and be judged on the Coast. Tolar said there’s a competition for just about any and every class of vehicle.

Some of the vehicles are shipped in from other countries, Tolar said. As of Friday morning, he added, visitors from 32 states had signed up for the event and international visitors from as far as Japan and Australia were en route to Scrapin’ the Coast.

Hundreds of car owners and enthusiasts gather each year at the Coast Coliseum & Convention Center and drive along the beach during Scrapin’ the Coast.

Tolar said this year’s is the 22nd annual Scrapin’ Scrapin the Coast. He expects 13,000 visitors between the Gulf Coast Coliseum and Gulfport Dragway alone. He said the event will host 73 vendors ranging from automotive lifestyle clothing brands to those offering vehicle parts and modifications.

The Coliseum hosts judged car competitions and the Dragway hosts races and burnouts. Tolar said unless event participants want to risk tickets that’ll cost them hundreds, they should keep races and burnouts to the Dragway, where safety and emergency personnel will be on staff.

“Police are working 14 hour shifts, so we’re asking everyone to be patient for these guys, who are basically standing in an oven, to show some respect,” Tolar said.

Friday’s events are slated to start at 2 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. Both Saturday and Sunday’s start at 8 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

Event tickets allow patrons to enter the Coliseum for indoor events. If patrons purchase weekend pass tickets, good for both Saturday and Sunday, they can also access the Gulfport Dragway. Tolar said weekend tickets go for $40 per person and day tickets are $25 per person. Children under 10 years old get in free.

Funds raised by Scrapin’ go toward charity, Tolar said, as well as the staff that allows the event to run and a fund that ensures the event can happen again next year.

“It’s hot outside but we want to ensure everyone feels good being here,” Tolar said. He emphasized that the event is meant to be family friendly.