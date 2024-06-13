Buckeye residents share the top 10 stores they want and what they already have

Buckeye residents have spoken: They want a Target and a Trader Joe's.

The city uses retail surveys to shape the direction of development going forward. The last survey conducted by the West Valley city was in 2020, when Costco was one of the top three retailers asked for by residents.

Buckeye is still underserved when it comes to retail, with only 39% of the total retail per capita that the rest of the Valley has. While the rest of metro Phoenix has an average of 42.29 square feet of retail per capita, Buckeye has only 16.49 square feet, according to the city.

But it hopes to change that soon.

Verrado's main street includes a Bashas' grocery store on Feb. 19, 2021, in Buckeye, Ariz.

About 3,000 residents participated in the survey, with 40% of them living in the Verrado area. And those residents are in luck, as several of their wishes will come true with the development of large retail centers like Verrado Marketplace. Verrado has proven to be a particularly hot spot for development, with Costco opening last summer.

Other residents aren't in as much luck.

Tartesso residents have long hoped for the simple things, like a gas station and grocery store. While many residents have to drive miles for the gas station, QuickTrip recently announced a new location about one mile outside of the master-planned community.

The city is actively working to bring retail to other parts of the city, like downtown Buckeye. Last year, the city passed its Downtown Specific Area Plan, which mapped out the anticipated growth of the area. Festival Ranch, another master-planned community that is located in the city of Buckeye but is just west of Surprise, also does not have a grocery store, although it does have a gas station.

Verrado Marketplace will also include nearly half of the top ten retailers that residents asked for. The number one retailer was Target, while Verrado Marketplace will also be getting Ross, Home Goods and Marshall's, all of which made the top ten.

The Marketplace will also include a Safeway, which was among the top five grocers residents asked for. Unfortunately, Buckeye currently has no plans to get a Trader Joe's, which was the number one grocer wanted by residents.

And they're in good company: Goodyear residents have also been asking for a Trader Joe's for years, even starting a campaign with the city. There are even Facebook groups with people asking for a Trader Joe's in the West Valley.

In the entertainment category, residents said the thing they wanted the most was a movie theatre. And they're in luck: Verrado Marketplace will also include a Harkins Backlot, which features a full-service restaurant and bar menu.

Other retailers that Buckeye residents want to see according to the survey include TJ Maxx, Nordstrom Rack and Kohl's, most of which are available in nearby cities like Goodyear and Avondale.

Other restaurants wanted by Buckeye residents include Texas Roadhouse, which was the most popular, as well as Chili's, Raising Cane's and RA Sushi Bar Restaurant.

Aside from Trader Joe's and Safeway, residents also want more specialty grocers in the city. Sprouts, Whole Foods and AJ's Fine Foods rounded out the top five in that category.

Buckeye has also long needed more entertainment venues. Residents requested more live music venues, mini golf courses and bowling alleys.

