Buckeye Lake being plagued by litter. Careless guests threatening nature, animals.

Michael Curtis is a graduate student with Project Dragonfly at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and resides in Millersport. He can be found cleaning up litter at Buckeye Lake in his free time.

Buckeye Lake State Park is a beautiful place being plagued by an ugly human-made problem: litter.

With the arrival of summer, people will travel to it and other parks to be outside and enjoy the weather.

In addition to boating, there are many different activities to be enjoyed.

The lake has playgrounds, beaches, plenty of fishing spots and trails for a relaxing walk around the lake. People can bring hot dogs, hamburgers and chips for a picnic, or visit one of many restaurants surrounding the lake.

However, with the influx of guests, there is more opportunity for litter that can affect wildlife and people.

Everyone can help to keep it clean.

I collected 71 pounds of litter

I collected trash for four weeks during the summer of 2022 at Buckeye Lake. Each park at the lake would take about 2 hours to clean up.

Trash could be found hidden away in bushes, within rocks, under bridges or just out in the open. Some of these situations required acrobatics to retrieve and they were not easily reached.

I collected a total of 71 pounds of trash which included cigarette butts, food wrappers, beverage containers, bags, fishing equipment and other miscellaneous litter.

Litter creates many different issues for wildlife and first-time guests as they may see the park as gross, neglected and susceptible to crime, which can lead to a decrease in visitations. Many businesses and restaurants around Buckeye Lake need these visitors to remain successful.

Containers such as aluminum cans, plastic and glass bottles can act as a breeding ground for mosquitoes but also trap animals such as lizards, frogs and small mammals when broken or mowed over.

They can cut into the skin of children, pets and wild animals. With food wrappers and plastic, it is easy for animals to consume these plastics, which can lead to internal blockage and even death. Cigarette butts do not degrade, and these pollutants release toxins into the soil and water that kids and fish swim in.

Nobody wants to have a fun day end in a trip to the emergency room when a pet or child cuts themselves on a broken piece of glass or gets sick just from enjoying nature.

Everyone can do a little extra to protect Buckeye Lake

When visiting the park, doing a little extra can help. Bringing an extra bag helps with the trash that needs to be immediately discarded and can be used to collect extra trash.

Purchasing food in bulk for picnics and then preparing it in reusable bags and containers will help cut down on food waste containers. For those who smoke, pocket ashtrays can be purchased to keep butts from poisoning the ground and water. It’s important to remember that glass and metal can cause injury, so gloves or a grabber are recommended.

Picking up litter can lead to a healthier, safer and more beautiful experience for everyone visiting Buckeye Lake. The day is much more relaxing when you aren’t looking at and pickup other people’s garbage.

