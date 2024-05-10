Buc-ee’s beckons: take the trip from Columbus to see what all the fuss is about. It’s worth it

By now, you’ve most definitely heard of the Buc-ee’s in Auburn and you may have even heard the buzz its getting in popular culture. You are probably definitely skeptical about how a convenience store could merit a 30 minute drive to Auburn from Columbus, but it really does.

What makes Buc-ee’s different?

This isn’t just some ordinary gas station, people. It is a massive (and massive is absolutely the right word here) travel center and stop-over that has gained an incredible cult following in recent years. It is 53,000 square feet of raw commerce and capitalism, and it feels about as American as it gets.

Because of its cleanliness, variety of product offerings and friendly workers, it is outperforming other convenience stores by a mile. According to Convenience Store News, “In January 2023, visits to Buc-ee’s were 112.1 percent higher than three years prior, compared to a 22.8 percent increase over the same time period for the [convenience] store market nationwide.”

Buc-ee’s is snacktastic

Don’t let the gas station designation fool you, Buc-ee’s DELIVERS in the snack department. The Texas-style barbecue bar will rival any restaurant in the area, and the brisket is sliced right in front of the customers. The sandwiches are the size of a fanny pack and the employees have a special chant when a new helping of brisket is brought out.

The pulled pork sandwich is a signature Buc-ee’s item.

You can’t forget the floor-to-ceiling wall of jerky where you are just as likely to find beef jerky as you are turkey jerky, venison jerky, or even gator jerky. There are more than 20 flavors, ranging from smoky to sweet to ghost-pepper hot. If you want to try a little of everything, step on up to the butcher-like counter at the back of the store. You can pick out your pieces and get a close look at the varieties offered.

The some of the jerky selection at the Buc-ee’s

You also have to grab a few of the Buc-ee’s Beaver nuggets, which taste a lot better than they sound. They’re a signature item that is just crunchy corn puffs with a fun Buc-ee’s twist.

Merch, merch, merch

Since Buc-ee’s has landed firmly in the cultural zeitgeist, it makes sense to grab up as much Buc-ee’s licensed merchandise as possible. Get you a trucker hat, a key chain, adult onesie, a pair of flip flops or any one of the hundreds of branded items they feature.

You can never have enough Buc-ee’s merch.

It is also a bit of a gift shop - think Cracker Barrel lobby meets Hobby Lobby, except with brands like Yeti and Oakley. If you’re on the way out of town or on the way home and you forgot a souvenir for your loved ones… Buc-ee’s has you covered.

Buc-ee’s famously offers a very competitive employment package for its employees, with restroom attendants starting at $20/hour and department managers at $25-$33/hour.

The closest Buc-ee’s is in Auburn at 2500 Buc-ee’s Boulevard. You can’t miss it since it is bigger than the field at Jordan-Hare stadium and right off I-85.

Ideas or opinions about Georgia laws? Email me or follow me on Instagram. I’d love to hear from you!

Chester’s Barbeque In Phenix City wins for best area barbecue. Blame it on the brisket