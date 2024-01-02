Bubbakoo's Burritos brings unusual menu to Delaware

A regional Mexican fast-casual chain opens its first Delaware location Tuesday.

Bubbakoo's Burritos offers a variety of made-to-order Mexican-fusion items such as hibachi steak and shrimp, Nashville hot chicken and General Tso's chicken served as customized burritos, tacos, nachos, tostada salads or quesadillas.

The new restaurant is located behind the HomeGoods and Ashley Furniture Store and next to Tommy's Express Car Wash at Middletown Warwick and Bunker Hill roads (1915 Lake Seymour Drive) in Middletown.

"As a longtime resident of Delaware, I'm thrilled to bring the brand to the state and provide the community with a new concept that is unlike anything else out there," franchisee Kushal Patel said in a statement.

The restaurant's decor features images of surfboards and skateboards and neon green accents.

Founder and co-owner Paul Altero has described the concept as a sort of "utopia" or getaway from the druthers of many folk's day-to-day schedules. Altero and business partner Bill Hart started Bubbakoo's in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 2008 after moving together through the corporate ladder at Johnny Rockets, the burger chain styled as a 1950s diner.

Altero made up the word Bubbakoo's in college. "It's more of a name that represents a lifestyle, a utopia, more than anything else," he said in 2015.

That year, Altero and company had eight locations in New Jersey. They have since franchised, expanding Bubbakoo's to 16 states and more than 100 locations, mostly concentrated in the Northeast and Florida.

