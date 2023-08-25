BTS’ Suga Collaborates With Mitchell & Ness on NBA Collection

BTS’ Suga is furthering his partnership with the NBA with a new collaboration.

The K-pop star is teaming with Mitchell & Ness for an apparel collection that celebrates the NBA. Suga was named an NBA ambassador last April and appeared in the NBA Finals campaign.

Suga’s Mitchell & Ness apparel collection offers T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, shorts and hats highlighting six NBA teams from cities where the musician performed on his recent solo tour. The teams include the Brooklyn Nets, the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks.

The K-pop star worked closely with the Mitchell & Ness team to design the collection. He incorporated his Agust D moniker into many of the styles and also utilized several motifs inspired by his album, “D-Day,” for the clothing.

Styles from Suga’s collaboration with Mitchell & Ness

“I’m so excited for the next phase of my relationship with the league with the launch of my very own capsule collection,” Suga said. “As a longtime fan of the NBA and its teams, this collection is incredibly special to me. I look forward to sharing this with all of you.”

A release date for the collection has not been revealed; however, fans can sign up for early access to the collection through the NBA’s website.

Suga has long had a presence in the fashion world thanks to his eye-catching style both individually and as part of BTS. In addition to his ambassadorship with the NBA, Suga was tapped by Valentino in January as a brand ambassador. In 2021, Suga had his first high-fashion role with Louis Vuitton, which named BTS house ambassadors to work with the late Virgil Abloh.

