Bryce Dallas Howard says she was asked to lose weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Bryce Dallas Howard is speaking out about being asked to lose weight for her role in Jurassic World Dominion.
Bryce Dallas Howard is speaking out about being asked to lose weight for her role in Jurassic World Dominion.
A look at media’s revolving door: who's been hired, fired or just jumped ship.
Kate Somerville exfoliant rarely gets marked down, so grab it ASAP.
Scoop up a fluffy new duvet insert for $28 and a mega-popular Crock-Pot for just $68.
Here are 3 delicious and surprisingly easy mochi recipes you need to try. The post Making mochi from scratch is easier than it sounds appeared first on In The Know.
Chef Michael Symon shares his recipe for Roasted Chicken with Tomato Chili Relish.
The seven year old wore her first significant piece of jewelry to honor her late great-grandmother.
Complete with Dolly Parton themed decor and complimentary cowboy hats this getaway to music city has everything
Start your holiday shopping early and snap up epic gaming deals all September long (while supplies last).
It goes anywhere, sucks up anything and provides nearly an hour of cleaning power on a single charge.
It's a pantry staple for most, but the different varieties of canned tuna in the grocery aisle can be overwhelming. Experts explain what the terms on tuna labels mean.
Get amazing hidden deals from bathroom storage solutions to kitchen-saving gadgets.
The "Jurassic World Dominion" star opened up about being asked to lose weight for her role in the franchise.
Carly and Chris's small house sits at 280 square feet
Chelsea Handler says being child-free allows her to support kids around the world
Apple's already excellent earbuds are now slightly excellent-er.
Compact, lightweight and a steal right now....grab one while you can.
"I feel the most comfortable when I'm skiing topless because that's my favorite activity. And I feel comfortable being nude," Handler, 47, said in a series of SKIMS content debuted on social media on Tuesday to honor female confidence while wearing different styles of the SKIMS bra.
It's a family affair for the series premiere of "Growing Up Reality With Brooks Marks," where Brooks and sister Chloe Marks sit down to talk about their experiences on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" before being joined by their parents, Meredith and Seth Marks, to play a version of The Newlyweds Game.
When Katy Perry isn’t selling out stadiums or working on her next big album, she’s prioritizing time with her 2-year-old daughter Daisy.
"Everything is yes when it comes to my daughter," the "NCIS" star says.