Should You Brush Your Teeth Before or After Breakfast? Here’s Bethenny Frankel’s Hot Take—Does a Top Dentist Agree?

On this week's podcast episode of Minor Issues, Major Opinions, we debate the best time to brush those pearly whites.

CELESTE SLOMAN

Minor Issues, Major Opinions is a wildly relevant and funny podcast that dives into the low-stakes controversies about which everyone has an opinion. Hosted by Real Simple editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin, Minor Issues, Major Opinions covers polarizing topics ranging from the mundane to the meaningful, like: do you need a top sheet? Is the 5-second rule real or a myth? Is it really okay to let a dog lick your face? Each week, we’ll chat with celebrities to hear their hot takes on the topics at hand and get the final word from experts across industries to settle the debate once and for all.

Follow now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Amazon Music / TuneIn

On This Episode

On this week's episode, we debate the best time to brush those pearly whites—is it before or after breakfast? REAL SIMPLE editors Leslie Corona, Muzam Agha, and Amy Maclin cover teeth moss, school programs of yore that required gargling pure fluoride, and the long-term effects of La Croix on your chompers. Then Leslie fan-girls over the main guest, Bethenny Frankel, who does not hold back on the dental discussion. Fellow celebs Monica Padman and Tabitha Brown also jump in on the debate. Then, at the end of the episode Sally Cram, DDS, a spokesperson from the American Dental Association, shares when you should actually brush your teeth.



Meet Our Celebrity Guest

Bethenny Frankel

CELESTE SLOMAN

Bethenny Frankel is an entrepreneur, producer, New York Times bestselling author, philanthropist, social media influencer, and mother. She is one of the most successful members of the Real Housewives franchise to date. Bethenny became an “accidental” beauty influencer, first on TikTok and then across all social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, thanks to her authentic beauty and food reviews, her hot takes, and no filter attitude. Bethenny hosts the popular podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" and recently launched her own (very funny) YouTube series, which depicts the behind-the-scenes of her daily life, whether it's her iconic Dollar Tree hauls or trying out chain restaurants.

She is also the founder and CEO of Skinnygirl, a lifestyle brand that covers food, beverage and apparel. Bethenny created Skinnygirl Cocktails, the first low calorie, ready-to-drink cocktail, in 2009, and now she's returning to the spirits category with the launch of her new wine brand Forever Young, which currently offers two rosé options that are produced in Provence, France.







"I'm a brush-your-teeth-the-minute-you-get-up. It's time to start the day and not be an animal, even before coffee often. Drinking or consuming any kind of new, fresh food or drink on your disgusting mouth from the night before feels vile. It's like putting makeup on an already-made face, it's gross."

Bethenny Frankel on Morning Dental Hygiene







Meet Our Expert

Sally Cram, DDS

Sally Cram

Dr. Sally Cram is a spokesperson for the American Dental Association and a dentist in the Washington, DC area who's been in the industry for over 30 years. Dr. Cram graduated with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1986, then received her Certificate in Periodontics at the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Dentistry in 1988. Dr. Cram also taught in the Department of Periodontics at Georgetown as an associate professor and Northern Virginia Community College as an adjunct professor. In her free time, Dr. Cram enjoys travel, fishing, NASCAR and abstract acrylic painting.

Transcript

Editor’s Note: Please be mindful that this transcript does not go through our standard editorial process and may contain inaccuracies and grammatical errors.

Download the Transcript

Recent Podcasts You May Like

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.