This Brunswick County place was named one of the cutest in NC

Southport has been named one of the seven cutest small towns in North Carolina to visit in 2024 by World Atlas.

A Brunswick County city, which has already been named one of the state's friendliest, has something else to brag about.

Southport made the World Atlas list of seven cutest small towns in North Carolina to visit in 2024.

World Atlas cited Southport as a filming location for several movies and TV shows. Cinema buffs can go on a golf cart tour which stops by filming locations of more than 40 productions, including "Dawson’s Creek" and "A Walk to Remember," which shot scenes in Old Smithville Burying Ground in spring of 2001. "I Know What You Did Last Summer" was also set in Southport with some scenes at Southport Marina and Franklin Square Park.

“Tourism is our greatest industry, and our city is as welcoming as a Hallmark movie where everyone is treated like family and friends,” Mayor Joseph P. Hatem said, describing the local community. “If you walk through our unique neighborhoods, you will always be greeted with a friendly hello.”

The town also offer many waterfront dining options, such as Fishy Fishy Cafe and Provision Company, both offering stunning seaside views and deliciously fresh seafood.

And if you're adventurous, you can explore the plenty of nearby beaches, such as Oak Island and Caswell Beach, which features the Oak Island Lighthouse, a 153-foot-tall lighthouse built in 1958.

The Robert Ruark Inn at 119 N. Lord St. in Southport, N.C., May 6, 2015.

The World Atlas describes Southport as being filled with historic homes that visitors can admire, some even offering lodging, such as Robert Ruark Inn, a quaint bed and breakfast in a Victorian-style.

The other cities are:

Banner Elk, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, offers a relaxing escape and connection with nature.

New Bern is perched along the Neuse River and is the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola.

Sylva is a scenic town at the base of the Smoky Mountains.

Blowing Rock, nestled in the North Carolina mountains, makes for a romantic getaway, girls' trip or family vacation.

Saluda is a small historic mountain town surrounded by waterfalls.

Edenton, a waterfront town, sits along the Albemarle Sound and boasts many historic buildings dating back to the 18th century.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Southport listed by World Atlas as one of seven cutest towns in NC