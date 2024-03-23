Our New Brownies Are Inspired By One Of Our Favorite Retro Desserts

Can you guess which?

To say we have a lot of brownie recipes is an understatement. We’ve made skillet brownies, pecan pie brownies, and even brownie trifles, so when we wanted to add a new recipe (or three) to our growing library, we had to think outside the box a little (pun intended).

Inspired by some of our favorite cheesecake flavors, we created fudgy bars topped with a layer of sweetened cream cheese, and just like an old-fashioned slice of diner cheesecake, we topped it with sticky and sweet swirls of cherry pie filling. Yes, the kind from a can. The pie filling has that almost cartoonish shine and bright red color you just don't get with homemade cherry pie filling.

If you're curious about how to make our Cherry Cheesecake Brownies, or two variations on the recipes, read on.

How To Make Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

Even if you lean on store-bought mixes most of the time, I guarantee you can pull off these homemade brownies. The base is stirred to together in minutes, while the cream cheese layer requires a quick blitz with an electric hand mixer (you could do it by hand, if you don't mind a workout). You won't spend more than 15 or 20 minutes putting the recipe together, however.

For the prettiest swirls, I like to use a mini offset spatula (you can also use a butter knife) to gently drag dollops of the cherry pie filling through the cream cheese. You'll want to exercise some restraint, as the more you mix, the muddier the top becomes. It will be delicious nonetheless, but not as picture perfect.

Tips for Success

Here are a few helpful pointers before you get to baking:



We call for Dutch-process cocoa powder because of how rich and chocolaty it makes these brownies. If you can't find it however, natural or regular cocoa will do just fine.

The cream cheese needs to be soft. If you forgot to leave it out on the counter ahead of time, use our guide on how to soften it quickly.

Not all canned cherry pie fillings are made the same. A lot of them can be very sweet. In multiple rounds of testing, we preferred Lucky Leaf, which had a nice balance of sweet-tart flavor.

As hard as it is to wait for these brownies to chill, it's a crucial step. It both allows the cheesecake layer to set properly and you to achieve neat slices when cutting.

Two Other Ways To Make Cheesecake Brownies

Using the same brownie base and cheesecake formula, you can make not only one but two other flavors. One variation is almost as equally as nostalgic, topped with crushed Oreos for added texture and a cookies-and-cream flavor profile.



The other uses another canned shortcut, dulce de leche, to easily infuse caramel-like flavors into the treat. Usually stocked near the sweetened condensed milk at the grocery store, the sticky goodness of the dulce de leche balances the tang of the cheesecake layer and bitterness of the dark chocolate. Flaky salt is optional but highly encouraged.

