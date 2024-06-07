Brothers keep father's legacy alive with nearly century-old Asbury Auto Tops

ASBURY PARK - The story of how the brothers Joe Paolillo Jr. and Dan Paolillo came to own their auto upholstery business, Asbury Auto Tops, is not an easy one.

Their father and prior owner of the business, Joe Paolillo Sr., was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020 and would pass away in 2021, leaving the business in the hands of his two sons.

“He started to lose his eyesight first,” Dan said. “He was able to make trips to the shop, but eventually, he had to just stay home. We were trying to run it in the right direction, even with COVID-19 happening at the same time as our father passing. It was a challenging time.”

Asbury Auto Tops has been around since the 1920s. Joe Sr. had been living in Brooklyn with his family but wanted to move to New Jersey to be closer to his extended family in Brick. So he found Asbury Auto Tops, where he started as an employee in 1990 and took over the following year.

Dan Paolillo, co-owner of the family owned business, works in the shop. Asbury Auto Tops, a business that provides auto upholstering for its customers, has been in operation since 1928. Asbury Park, NJ Tuesday, June 4, 2024

'I don't want to leave': Why Howell mechanic is closing shop after 30 years

“There were only a handful of upholstery shops in New Jersey at the time he took over the business and there still are now,” Dan Paolillo said. “He just wanted to find one close to Bricktown, which was where my mom and our family wanted to live. He found this was the best location in the surrounding area.”

Joe Sr. had never owned a place of his own before and took pride in this one and ran it with integrity.

“He had never owned a business or anything like that,” Dan said. “My dad was always very independent and always wanted to be self-sufficient. He was excited to be running his own shop at that time. It was something he liked to do and was glad that someone hired him to take on that responsibility. He always liked cars and stuff like that.”

According to Dan, Joe Sr. specialized in vinyl tops that go on the top interior of the car. “At that time, it was a very popular thing to do,” Dan said. “That’s what he did and what he always loved to do.”

Tearing apart televisions: That's how an Eatontown auto repair business got started

Learning the trade

Their father got Dan and Joe Jr. into fixing cars and other automobiles at young ages.

“He always took us to swap meets and other auto shows where we would look at cars and bikes and things like that,” Dan said. “Those are like flea markets for cars. My brother and I enjoyed that stuff and we bought some bikes at one point. We worked on them and built them back up to snuff. My dad restored a '67 Chevy Camaro with all the right parts. He made the seats himself and put the top on himself.”

Meanwhile, they learned about the business too.

Long time employee Gerardo Hernandez places the back seat into a 1958 Rolls Royce. Asbury Auto Tops, a business that provides auto upholstering for its customers, has been in operation since 1928. Asbury Park, NJ Tuesday, June 4, 2024

“We were always in and out of the shop growing up,” Dan said. “My first car at age 16 was a convertible,” Dan said. “I bought it cheap because it needed a top. It was the first top I ever put on a car. My dad showed me how to do it. I still had a lot of learning to do, but it felt good to do for the first time.”

Dan went to Ocean County College and studied graphic design there. While he did not graduate, he did use what he learned there for the business.

“At the time, I was taking a lot of art classes,” Dan said. “That helps me with the business because we sometimes must design seats. That gives me an edge on other shops. I have a lot of experience under my belt, so I know what drawings and colors go together well.”

West Long Branch: Lee's Garage owner learned the business by being an employee first

Dan and Joe Jr. both admit that their father was initially reluctant to get them involved in the business.

“He wanted us to go to college and to do something on our own,” Dan said. “He eventually realized that we were assets to the business. Deep down, he knew that we were both meant to be involved with this place and one day, we would be taking over the shop. He came around quickly after that. Essentially, he wanted us to stick with our college degrees and have an easier life than he did. It’s not easy work, but we enjoy working for ourselves more than anything else.”

Customer Charles Dadoun of West Long Branch recently had the entire interior of his 1990 Porsche 928 S4 reupholstered. Asbury Auto Tops, a business that provides auto upholstering for its customers, has been in operation since 1928. Asbury Park, NJ Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Problem-solving job

Joe Jr. got involved with the business in 2014 and Dan joined in 2016. Both brothers did their best to learn as quickly as possible to keep up with demand.

“We pretty much know everything there is to know about the trade, but we still come across cars that we have never worked on before,” Dan said. “There is a lot of problem-solving with this job. There are always new cars and new things to work on as we go along. We just find stuff out that is new, and we must adapt to it.”

The car upholstery business mainly focuses on the inside of any given car.

Billy Bob's Fast Expensive Cars: Jackson businessman figured out how to spend a lifetime working with beautiful cars

“Certain things like convertible tops only last like 10 or 15 years,” Dan said. “They shrink and the windows pop out of them. They must be replaced inevitably. If a customer comes in looking for an aftermarket top, I must order it, which takes about two weeks. It takes a day or two to put a top on. Now, if there is something different like a ripped seat, I can replace the panel with a stack of vinyls and leathers. I can cut that piece out and sew the new piece in, even though the whole seat must come out and come apart.”

The owners of Asbury Auto Tops are not ready to slow down yet.

“We are getting ready to launch our website like other businesses do,” Dan said. “My wife is a marketing professor at Ocean City College, and she has been coming in and helping during the week with our social media and posting pictures online now. We should have been doing it before and the future is to get our name out there. When all the other upholstery shops close there, we want to be the last ones standing.”

Asbury Auto Tops

Location: 807 Asbury Ave., Asbury Park

Owners: Dan and Joe Paolillo Jr.

Phone: 732-775-8470

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Auto Tops steams toward a second century under brothers