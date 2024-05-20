Brookside Toy & Science celebrates 60 years of fun in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brookside Toy & Science is every child’s dream come true, and the family business is celebrating 60 years in the heart of Kansas City.

“I feel like this is the place because there’s lots of kids, you might make new friends here, you might get birthday presents from here and it’s the best place,” Frankie Pollard, owner Holly Pollard’s daughter, said.

“I have a few favorites. There’s Legos and there’s these, I just love to go in my room and just give them hugs,” Holly’s daughter Ruby said.

Growing up with a toy store in the family, Frankie and Ruby know a thing or two about good toys and get that passion from their mom, Holly, whose love for toys also started early on.

“Being a business owner in Brookside, my experience has been the community really is proud of us and supports us so strongly during COVID and beyond; we have really felt the love,” Pollard said.

Pollard started as an employee in 1999 and eventually bought the place in 2019.

Ever since taking over, she’s been on a mission to continue the tradition of being a go-to spot for families looking to celebrate all the big and little moments in life.

“Their mouth drops open and they’re like wow, you know. In one word, I would describe it as supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” employee Fay Ferrando said.

Pollard says the store started as a family business 60 years ago and plans to continue that tradition in Brookside for hopefully 60 more.

