Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store encourages times for celebration in May

As spring blossoms with graduations and end-of-school-year festivities, Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village invite families to celebrate the season’s excitement with a delightful array of May activities.

OCS President Brooks Shaw said, “We want our Guests to discover their perfect spot to gather and make lasting memories on our campus.”

The following is a schedule for May activities.

Casey Jones Home & Railroad Museum will feature craft camps for ages 0-10.

Casey Jones Craft Camp, a weekly family favorite, will continue every Monday morning at 10:30 during the month of May. Meeting in the Jackson Room of the Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum, the camp provides free seasonal crafts for children ages 0-10. Complimentary light refreshments are also included.

The restaurant’s Delta Room will provide live musical entertainment from local musicians most Tuesdays from 12-1 p.m.

The restaurant’s Delta Room will provide live musical entertainment from local musicians most Tuesdays from 12-1 p.m. Performers for this month include Bill Laarz on May 7, Scott Myatt on May 14, and Lindsey Russell on May 21. There will be no live music on Tuesday, May 28.

Storybook Station is held every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Storybook Station invites children to join their friends and caregivers in the Jackson Room of the Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum on Wednesdays at 10:30.

Testimonies at the Table features guest speakers every Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Delta Room.

Thursday, May 2, will welcome Testimonies at the Table from 9-10 a.m. in the Delta Room. This free event invites any and all visitors to enjoy a time of fellowship and hear the personal testimony of a special guest speaker. Beginning in May, this event will now be held one Thursday per month.

Fridays at the Farm will feature music starting at 10:30 a.m. through May 24.

Friday mornings in May will continue to offer Music With Alice! This free class is open to children ages 0-5 (and their caretakers) and will offer “Old Country Kids’ Music” taught by Miss Alice Hardin. Classes will meet on The Farm behind the Old Country Store at 10:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a toy instrument (optional).

The Delta Room will continue to provide live dinner music on Friday evenings from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy the music of Bobby N Sue on May 3, Daniel McClain on May 10, Just Us on May 17, Casey Stanfill on May 24 and Brandon Kirk on May 31.

The Petting Zoo at the Old Country Store offers free admission.

Families are also encouraged to stop by on May 18 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to visit the Petting Zoo on The Farm. Admission is free to visit this collection of farm and exotic animals. Feed and concessions on site will be available for cash only.

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is a multi-faceted destination. Located at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee, it encompasses the restaurant, Miss Anne’s Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita’s Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout or Dine-In. The establishment is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025. For more information, visit instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore, caseyjones.com or call 731-668-1223.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store encourages May celebrations