Brooklyn Decker slams Texas abortion law in powerful new Instagram post

Brooklyn Decker has words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The Grace & Frankie star took to Instagram on September 1, the day the Supreme Court failed to strike down the most restrictive anti-abortion law implemented in the state to date, to challenge the alleged values of Texas politicians.

“Governor Abbott and Texas lawmakers, ya’ll passed a law in 2015 that allows kids to bring their concealed-carry gun onto campus and you say you’re pro-life. Really? OK,” she began. “You won’t let schools mandate masks, all while your hospitals are filling up with COVID patients, and you say you’re pro-life? And you believe in bodily autonomy? OK.”

The Just Go With It actress, who lives in her husband Andy Roddick’s hometown of Austin, also reminded her followers of Senator Ted Cruz’s February vacation to Cancun, while many in his state were suffering due to intense winter storms that caused a power grid outage.

“People are dying, they’re starving, and they’re stuck inside, and your senator leaves for Cancun to escape the cold? And you say you’re pro-life? Really?” she continued. “You ban abortions after six weeks, a time when most women don’t know they’re pregnant, and you financially incentivize private individuals to rat each other out and say that you don’t like government overreach? OK, Texas.”

Decker, who has been outspoken in the past on social media about social issues like police brutality and climate change, has also previously shared support for her state. During the winter storms earlier this year, she posted about Roddick’s charity organization, The AR Foundation, which provided aid to struggling Texans, as well as shared other ways to receive support on social media.

On September 2, Decker also spoke out about the misinformation swelling during the coronavirus pandemic. In response to a comment about the spreading of “lies” and “misinformation,” she tweeted, “It’s terrifying. It’ll be our downfall.”