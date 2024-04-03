Brooke Shields Takes on Balletcore in Pink Rothy’s Knit Flats for ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Brooke Shields appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday, showcasing the enduring appeal of Balletcore with her choice of bright pink ballet flats on her feet.

Close up of Brooke Shields ballet flats GETTY IMAGES

The practical yet stylish flats served as Shields’ option for navigating the bustling streets of New York City before arriving at the show. The ballet flats boasted a pointed-toe, minimalist, ruched slip-on design coupled with a flexible sole for optimal comfort.

Brooke Shields arriving at “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” GETTY IMAGES

In hand, she carried a pair of metallic silver pumps, reflecting her preference for high-heel options during television appearances. Shields often opts for embellished or boldly colored pumps from brands like Prada and Calvin Klein, perfectly complementing her vibrant outfits.

Brooke Shields arriving at “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” GETTY IMAGES

For more casual looks, Shields leans towards flats or comfortable lace-up sneakers from brands such as Converse, Cariuma and Vans.

About the Shoes

Shields was wearing Rothy’s The Point II flats, which are made of premium knit upper in bright fuchsia with a smooth, refined shape. The tortoise shell sculpted outsoles provide added comfort and stability. The style is available for $155 on rothys.com.

The Balletcore Trend

Last season, we witnessed the re-emergence of the demure and delicate ballet flat in a myriad of colors. Fast-forward to April 2024, and the ballet flat trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Ballet flats have surged in popularity, making appearances on the bustling streets of New York City and gracing the prestigious front rows of Paris Fashion Week. Celebrities such as Katie Holmes, Alexa Chung, and Olivia Ponton have all embraced variations of this lightweight footwear, ranging from practical to extravagant. Whether adorned with gleaming silver finishes, smooth satin textures, or adorned with charming Mary Jane straps, ballet flats inject an air of elegance, sophistication, and whimsy into any ensemble.

