Brooke Shields, 56, wants us to rethink wrinkles: 'Think of how many times you've laughed'

Brooke Shields opened up about how she feels about getting older. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour)

Brooke Shields wants us to have a new perspective on getting older.

The actress, 56, spoke to Prevention this week about not wanting to fight the aging process. She explained, “You know we fight signs of aging, we fight growing old, we fight...instead of actually embracing it. And everything presents this sort of battle of you against something. And I think that the more that we can embrace, and I’m not saying just forget about it and don’t put any effort into yourself, but to really sort of join forces with aging and…custom make the way you spend your day to support that.”

The Lipstick Jungle alum, who is working with Clos Du Bois on their Long Live campaign , added that we need to have a “dialogue change” on how we “label once you’re over 40,” sharing that we need to see that time in our life as a celebration of “vitality and maturity.”

“Yeah you might have wrinkles, but think of how many times you’ve laughed and gotten those wrinkles,” she noted. “Instead of beating ourselves up for not looking or being the way we were, try to take where you are and embrace it and move forward with it, and take care of it.”

This is not the first time Shields has spoken about wanting to embrace aging. The former Calvin Klein model recently posed topless for a Jordache ad. She told People of her choice to do the campaign, “It was important for you to see this is my 56-year-old body.”

She also told the magazine that she “appreciates” her body more now than she did in her younger days.

“It's such an honor to be my age and be represented,” Shields explained. “I feel the magnitude of it more. There's a knowledge that comes with age, and this feels less like a job and more like a privilege."

In December 2021, she spoke with Yahoo Life about stepping into her sexuality as she got older.

"I believe that it's a misconception that women can't be sexy over a certain age," she said at the time. "The acceptance of our bodies comes at a later date. I live much more in my body now than I ever did. My body actually feels like it belongs to me and I can't say that about my youth."

