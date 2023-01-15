'Say goodbye to fine lines': Brooke Shields' favorite anti-aging serum is on sale at Nordstrom

If it's good enough for Brooke, it's good enough for us! (Photo: Getty/Nordstrom)

Can we all just take a moment to admire Brooke Shields? She’s had a spotlight on her for over 40 years and it looks like she’s barely aged. Of course, she doesn’t look like she did in Blue Lagoon (she's still got those brows!), but that’s because none of us are immune to the ravages of time. Shields admits she gets a little help in that department and she’s sharing her secret to her seemingly ageless complexion: True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum — and it’s on sale at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom True Botanicals Chebula Active Serum $72 $90 Save $18 This hydrating anti-aging serum uses chebula to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, visibly even skin tone, smooth roughness and make your skin firmer and brighter. $72 at Nordstrom

She gushed about this stuff on Instagram — she’s a spokesperson for the brand and she’s a loud and proud fan of the Chebula Active Serum. It contains ingredients soothing aloe and hydrating hyaluronic acid and, of course, chebula.

“It’s an antioxidant fruit that helps me say goodbye to fine lines, any signs of aging, fine lines, wrinkles,” she says. “All the things we don’t like about getting older.”

The serum is formulated to target fine lines and rough, uneven skin tone while making your skin appear firmer and brighter. It's also hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. In an independent study, participants say their skin was softer and smoother after using the serum for a week and they saw fewer fine lines after six weeks of use.

“The fine lines around my eyes are less noticeable,” Shields raves. “Overall, this chebula serum actually makes my skin brighter and younger looking.”

But Shields isn't alone in her love for True Botanicals — celebs like Kate Hudson, Olivia Wilde and Laura Dern are also obsessed with the vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand. Isn’t it satisfying to know that even the stars can’t turn back time?

“I’m not worried about aging,” Shields tells her followers. “But I do want to do it gracefully.” You do too? Just add to cart.