One of the benefits of getting older is finally figuring out exactly what works for you. For 49-year-old Brooke Burke, along with prioritizing her own self-care and health, that means following a daily skin care and makeup routine that’s easy and lets her natural beauty shine through.

The television and fitness personality, actress and author shared her go-to skin care products with Yahoo Life, along with the makeup staples that she can’t live without — including the mascara brand she’s been using since she was 15 years old.

Before applying any products, Burke reaches for Knesko rose quartz gemstone roller to “wake up” her skin, particularly around the eye area, each morning. Burke’s trick: She keeps the roller in the freezer to help reduce puffiness in the a.m.

Burke is a fan of Knesko rose quartz gemstone roller to "wake up" her skin each morning. (Photo: Knesko)

Next, she sprays on one of her favorite moisturizers, Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, to quickly hydrate her skin. “It just kind of puts a little extra moisture there,” says the founder of Brooke Burke Body. That’s immediately followed by Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum, which is packed with antioxidants to brighten and firm skin’s appearance. “One pump will do it, so you don’t need a lot,” Burke says. “I just kind of tap it in. The one rule is to be super gentle around the eyes.”

Another favorite serum of Burke’s is Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurf Serum, which contains peptides to deliver plumper skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, along with lactic acid to improve skin tone and texture. Burke warms it up in her hands and gently presses it into her face and neck.

Brooke Burke says "less is more" when it comes to her summer makeup routine. (Photo: Getty)

Burke shares that the one product she “never, ever” skimps on is sunscreen. “I have really bad melasma,” she shares. “I get dark spots on my face. So I can’t get any sun.” She slathers on Cle De Peau UV Protective Cream SPF 50+, which is lightweight, protects against damaging UVA and UVB rays, and contains moisturizing hyaluronic acid. “It’s not super greasy,” says Burke, “and I really focus on where I have my dark spots.”

Once her skin is primed and protected, Burke dives into her makeup routine with her favorite products, which she says are “so easy.” When it comes to makeup during the summer, Burke’s motto is “less is more.”

Burke has been using L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Waterproof Mascara since she was 15 years old. (Photo: L'Oreal)

Burke starts with Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer Stick, sweeping it under her cheekbones and along her temples to help contour her face. “It gives you a little bit of a tan,” she says. To add a little more color, she swipes Milk Makeup Lip and Cheek Stick on her cheeks, eyelids, and lips. “I love something that has multiple functions and that’s super easy to use,” she says.

For a touch of shine — or what Burke calls “that JLo shimmer” — she dabs Nude Envie Hyaluronic Acid Infused Golden Cream Highlighter on her cheeks and down her nose. For her eyes, Burke reaches for one of her favorite products: Milk Color Chalk Multi-Use Powder Pigment in Jump, which is a copper shade. “It actually looks like a crayon — you can put it on your eyes for a really natural, cool shimmer.”

Next, Burke applies L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Waterproof Mascara. “I’ve been using this mascara since I was 15,” she shares. “I absolutely love this.” She finishes off her makeup with a natural-looking lip gloss — Nude Envie Lipgloss in Peaceful — which she says “makes the lips look really full.”

Burke uses the Vital Red Light Therapy Vital Charge, which is a handheld LED light therapy device, for 10 minutes a day for firmer skin. (Photo: Vital Red Light Therapy)

To keep her skin looking healthy and firmer, Burke uses The Vital Charge, a handheld LED light therapy device by Vital Red Light Therapy, for 10 minutes a day. The device exposes the skin to low wavelength red light, which may help improve skin cells’ ability to not only repair damage but also rejuvenate themselves. “Red light therapy is awesome for promoting collagen, [reducing] blemishes,” Burke says. “This little guy is absolutely a must.”

Video produced by Nurys Castillo.

