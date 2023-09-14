Brooke Averick & Connor Wood on getting over imposter syndrome while living in L.A.

Brooke Averick and Connor Wood are a match made in podcasting heaven. Gibson Johns interviews the breakout viral TikTok stars about their friendship, teaming up for "Brooke and Connor Make A Podcast" and figuring it out as they go. They also discuss imposter syndrome, interacting with celebrities while living in LA and their thoughts on bachelorette parties, music festivals and more.

Video Transcript

GIBSON JOHNS: What other things have you picked up on over the past couple of years from being in the industry, because, I mean, that's a huge lesson too, I feel like, and that's how you get over imposter syndrome, is just, like, recognizing that, like, it is kind of an equal playing field, in some respects, but, like, what are some of the other things that you guys have really had to, like, sort of internalize, or learn, as you've gone along?

BROOKE AVERICK: I'm still working on getting over my imposter syndrome.

GIBSON JOHNS: OK. Valid.

BROOKE AVERICK: Yeah. So, I will let you know.

GIBSON JOHNS: Thank you. I expect an email. Yeah, thank you.

BROOKE AVERICK: Connor, I feel like you're really good at it. Like, you were saying like you feel like you deserve to be in that room, as you should.

CONNOR WOOD: No, I just have to remind myself that all the time, because other people remind me. I'm like, oh, my God, I can't believe we're here. I think I've gotten past it a little bit, but I kind of don't want to. Yeah, well, it's like, it's so cool, and it's like, this is such a new thing for us still. It's been two years that we've started to be invited to these insane things, and it's like, OK, now, like, I'm dressed up, I'm gonna go to the red carpet, like, make sure I'm on time. It's like, hold on, you're going to what, and you're doing what with who? It's, like, insane.

GIBSON JOHNS: Yeah.

CONNOR WOOD: It's been so many times where it's like-- Oh, I know what I was gonna say. I was listening to that song by Billie Eilish, that new one, "What Was I Made For?," and it's like, when did it end, all the enjoyment, and I was listening to that in the car, and I was like, oh, my God, that's happening to me now!

GIBSON JOHNS: It's deep. It's very deep. Yeah, you don't want to get jaded. You don't want to get jaded.

CONNOR WOOD: Yeah, you don't want to get jaded at all, and it's so nuts and so cool, so, like, the dichotomy of appreciating it and not just, like, letting it fly by, being like, ugh, I've gota get ready for this amazing event--