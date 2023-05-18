Amazon's No. 1 bestselling pillow slides are on sale for $20: 'Finally feel relief'

If the idea of a shoe that's both comfy and cute sounds like an oxymoron to you, we've got good news: these No. 1 bestselling Bronax Pillow Slides check off both boxes with their thick, cushy soles and on-trend design. Even better news? They're currently on sale at Amazon for just $20 (down from $36) — over 40% off! If you could use some new summer sandals or want to treat your feet to cloud-like house shoes, add 'em to your cart and see why over 23,400 five-star shoppers are head over heels.

Boasting 1.7-inch-thick soles, these pillowy platforms act like heavenly landing pads for your tootsies with every step. That's why many people wear them inside their homes, especially if their hard flooring takes a toll on their feet, knees and back.

Lots of reviewers with painful conditions like plantar fasciitis say these super-soft house shoes give them the comfort they need. "I have multiple foot issues that include plantar fasciitis, bone spurs and Achilles tendonitis," said one. "Nothing feels as good as these shoes feel. As soon as I get home...I put on these slip-on shoes and finally feel relief...I can’t walk barefoot, so if I’m home, I’m in these shoes all day.

Of course, you can also wear these cool-looking slides out and about for all to admire while keeping your feet happy. Flip-flops can be painful for people with toe sensitivity, and these snug, single-strap sandals are a great alternative if you want to let your feet breathe. Gotta show off that pedicure, after all!

They're also waterproof, making them beach and pool friendly. Plus, once you see all of the cute colors they come in — 17 pastels, neutrals and brights! — you won't want to keep them cooped up inside.

Once you feel how comfy they are, you'll want a pair of these slides in every cute color. (Photo: Amazon)

Still not sure if the Bronax Pillow Slides belong in your summer wardrobe? Here are some pretty convincing arguments from reviewers:

Loved by hairstylists, nurses and teachers

"I’ve done hair for 30 years and stood on my feet all day," said one five-star fan. "These are so comfy and soothing on my feet and help with knee and hip pain. The leopard is so cute and I get compliments on them. I’m going to purchase more in more colors. Love them!"

"Have you ever wanted to experience walking on clouds? Search no further," wrote a happy customer. "I’m a nurse. I work long shifts. These shoes are heavenly and look cute. Love them."

"A teacher I work with told me about these...and I'm SO THANKFUL she did!" exclaimed a relieved educator. "I have plantar fasciitis, and being on my feet all day can be excruciating. These sandals are like walking with two pillows tied to my feet! I loved them so much, I ordered two more pairs."

Wear 'em on hard floors or outdoors

"The best money I've ever spent on slippers," raved a satisfied shopper. "Super supportive and cushy...They literally feel like you have moon shoes on, they are great for walking on hard floors...They aren’t slippery on the bottoms, either. Good grip on carpet and LVP! They were so good I bought two pairs."

"I have knee problems and I wore these all day doing errands," shared a convert. "They are very comfortable and eased the strain on my knees. I plan on wearing these outside every day until my knees feel better. Great price for these shoes, which seem high quality. They are kind of futuristic and stylish, and can be dressed up or down."

Supreme softness

This reviewer may have summed things up the best: "These are fluffy, puffy, supportive, marshmallow clouds of joy."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

