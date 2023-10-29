We Broke Down Dolly Parton's Net Worth, and It Is Seriously Impressive



To know Dolly Parton is to love Dolly Parton. Seriously, has anyone dared to go on the record with a single gripe about this singer, songwriter, actress, producer, philanthropist, and just all-around perfect powerhouse? Sure, Parton’s first single, “Puppy Love,” may have been a dog, but she’s had more number-one country hits than any other female artist. But don’t even try to pin her down as a mere country music superstar—she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She’s also a talented actress who has appeared in some the most beloved movies ever. (“Please drink the juice!”) Then there’s the fact that she provides joy via all of her philanthropy, funding everything from literacy and the environment to diabetes, cancer research, and so much more.

But wait! Let’s not forget Dollywood! How many other superstars own their very own amusement park in the foothills of the Blueridge Mountains? Not a single one that we can think of, although Mel Tillis did play a fairground owner in Smokey & the Bandit II.

Above all, Dolly is an incredibly savvy business woman. She famously turned down Elvis when he wanted to sing “I Will Always Love You” because he wanted the songwriting credit. She was smart enough to say no way. In fact, she actually wrote that song as a tribute to her mentor, Porter Waggoner, who returned the favor by suing her when she parted ways with him. She ended up having to pay him $1 million, but the joke was on Porter—that song has become a cornerstone of her vast fortune.

So what’s Dolly’s net worth? To figure that out, we have to cover a lot of ground because she is, after all, the ultimate renaissance woman.

Is Dolly Parton a millionaire?

Yep, Dolly is a millionaire… and then some. Back when she was growing up as one of 12 children in Locust Ridge, Tennessee, she dreamed of that coat of many colors and musical success. But probably couldn’t have imagined that she’d be a sought-after actress, too. Let’s set aside Dolly’s illustrious music career for a minute and focus on that side job. She has appeared in around 22 film and television projects through the years, and while the specifics of what she made on movies like 9 to 5, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Steel Magnolias, and Rhinestone aren’t available, it’s safe say those paychecks added up to the millions.



Is Dolly Parton richer than Taylor Swift?

No, Dolly is not richer than Taylor Swift, who was worth more than $740 million in June of 2023—and she’s still printing money on The Eras Tour. But don’t feel sad. It’s not like Dolly is being relegated to a hard candy Christmas. Some things are more precious than money! For instance, Dolly Parton can jump to the front of the line and ride the Smoky Mountain River Rampage as many times as she wants. Sure, money is power, but so, too, is unlimited access to an amusement park. Dolly has all that and more thanks to Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Mountain, Dollywood’s Dream More Resort, and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins, which she owns with Herschend Family Entertainment. But make no mistake—these businesses are also very profitable, both for the singer/songwriter and the state of Tennessee. In 2022, the Tennessee Aviation System Plan released a case study that estimates Dollywood brings in nearly $1.8 billion to the state every year.

Is Dolly Parton a Billionaire?

While Dolly is not rubbing shoulders with Alice Walton and MacKenzie Scott in the female billionaire club just yet, she can still afford to buy more than a few islands in the stream thanks in large part to her song catalog. Dolly very wisely established her own music publishing company with her uncle Bill, and today, those songs are worth around $150 million. One of her most famous ones—“I Will Always Love You”—made her a cool $10 million alone after Whitney Houston performed it for the The Bodyguard movie and soundtrack. That won’t surprise you if you’re a person of a certain age—remember when you couldn’t turn on the radio or MTV without it being on? (Also remember watching MTV and listening to the radio?)

So What’s Dolly Parton’s Net Worth?

Dolly Parton is worth $650 million thanks in part to her music, her amusement parks, and acting. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. She scored the music for the play 9 to 5 and is working on a Broadway play about her life, that will include songs like “Here You Come Again,” “Jolene,” and “Two Doors Down.” Her new album, Rockstar, is due out in November. She’s written books (Check out Behind the Seams: My Life In Rhinestones.)She also owns assorted real estate with her husband, Carl Dean. And even at 77, she’s still making cash by performing sets at cool festivals all over the country. Even though she gives away vast sums to people in need, the lady continues to pour herself a cup of ambition, work way beyond 9 to 5, and earn a whole lotta money.



