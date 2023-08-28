Brittany Arnett of Toasted Table shares her appreciation for an intentional home-made meal

Food influencer Brittany Arnett assists her mother in preparing a well-known, flavorful Middle Eastern cuisine.

Video Transcript

BRITTANY ARNETT: This is why making food with you sometimes is so hard because you never measure anything. [CHUCKLES]

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- Socializing is a big priority. You have people over for dinner. We had people over for breakfast. Lunch we were left alone. [CHUCKLES]

So I have 3 pounds of ground beef here. And this is like medium-grain rice. Cumin, black pepper, garlic powder, seven spice, cinnamon, coriander, and Sazón.

BRITTANY ARNETT: And some tomato paste.

- Lemon juice. And we're using today veal.

[SIZZLING]

It's grape leaves but preserved in like salty water.

BRITTANY ARNETT: OK, so how do you roll this?

- You have to kind of roll it where the stems are facing up. Side in first. Then you flip it like that, you roll it.

It's been two hours.

BRITTANY ARNETT: And now, it's time for the flip.

For me, I think a perfect dish or a perfect meal is one that's always cooked with love. Everyone can appreciate food that's been made with love, and has different ingredients, and different spices, and different meats, and ways of cooking. And I think that's really how I've come to be really proud of who I am, and be proud of my culture and my heritage.

[MUSIC PLAYING]