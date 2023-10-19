Britney Spears’ Teenage Sons Have Four Half-Siblings



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Britney Spears' tell-all memoir The Woman In Me comes out on Oct. 24, but some intimate revelations about the pop star's life have already been shared online. In an exclusive excerpt obtained by PEOPLE, the "...Baby One More Time" singer revealed she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake.

"It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," Britney wrote of her pregnancy in the book excerpt. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Britney dated Justin between 1999 and 2002. Later, in 2004, the pop star married dancer Kevin Federline and had two sons, Sean and Jayden, with him. While the Crossroads actress doesn't currently live with her children, she does often talk about them, and her thoughts on motherhood in general.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Here's everything to know about the "Toxic"singer's two kids.

Britney was married to Kevin Federline for three years.

The pop icon and her ex-husband Kevin Federline were together from 2004 to 2007. Since their separation in the late aughts, Federline has had primary custody of their sons—Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17.

When Britney's conservatorship was put to an end in 2021, the pop star expressed interest in seeing her children more, according to PEOPLE. In 2019, when Britney was still under her father, Jamie Spears', close control, Kevin Federline filed a domestic violence restraining order against Jamie that blocked him from coming near the boys. This stemmed from an alleged altercation with then-13-year-old Sean, per Insider. No criminal charges were filed against Jamie at the time, Us Weekly reported. According to an August 2022 statement from Federline's lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, the order was set to "expire soon."

Shop Now The Woman in Me amazon.com $23.08

In May 2023, Federline moved the teenagers out of Los Angeles—where Britney resides—to Hawaii. Britney consented to her children moving to Hawaii. And her ex-husband later explained that the transition was an opportunity to "get away from the L.A. microscope."

Sean and Jayden have also kept some distance between themselves and their mother. Neither attended Britney and ex-husband Sam Asghari's wedding in 2022, per PEOPLE. In response to their family's move to Hawaii, Federline's lawyer said the boys would "benefit from the removal of stress from her life so that they have their mom at her best," PEOPLE reported.

Sean Preston Federline, 18, is Britney's oldest son.

Sean Preston Federline was born on September 14, 2005, per PEOPLE. On June 5, 2023, shortly after she approved her sons' move to Hawaii, Britney shared a heartwarming photo of her eldest son with the caption, "My first love!!"

After his birth in 2005, the couple revealed to PEOPLE: "We are ecstatic to announce the birth of our son! Everyone is happy, healthy and doing wonderful. Thank you all for your love and well wishes!"

Sean reportedly graduated from high school in the spring of 2023, according to Billboard, but it is unclear if he is currently attending a university in Hawaii.



In 2022, Federline claimed his sons have a strained relationship with their mother due to her Instagram presence. Britney responded via her Instagram, and said that the situation was "hurtful," and the strained relationship with her sons began "LONG" before Instagram, per TODAY.

It seems both of Britney's sons were into skateboarding at some point. In 2015, Britney shared a photo claiming to be a "proud skate mom" on Instagram. Preston also reportedly likes to DJ, his father previously told PEOPLE.

Jayden Federline, 17, is Britney's youngest son.

Jayden Federline was born just a year after his older brother, on September 12, 2006. The boys are not only so close in age, but because their birthdays are only two days apart, Britney often shares joint posts for the two of them.

In since-deleted Instagram posts, Britney has shared some of Jayden's talents, which include playing piano and painting.

In 2022, Jayden opened up about his strained relationship with his mother to The Daily Mail. "'I 100-percent think this can be fixed," he said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again."

It's unclear when Britney law saw her sons in person. Her last public post of her boys on Instagram was a throwback photo of one of her sons in June 2023.

Britney's sons are not active on social media.

While both of her boys are teenagers, it doesn't seem like either of them uses social media. Jayden told the Daily Mail that he does have an Instagram account (which is not public), but he "barely" goes on it.

Her sons have several half-siblings.

Britney's sons currently live with Federline and his wife Victoria Prince. In addition to Preston and Jayden, the couple also share Federline's children from a previous marriage with Shar Jackson—daughter Kori, 21, and son Kaleb, 19.

Together, Federline and Prince also have two children. Their daughters, Jordan Kay and Peyton Marie, are 12 and 9 years old, respectively.

Britney loves her children more than anything.

Following Jayden's Daily Mail interview about his relationship with his mother, Britney took to Instagram to share her side of the situation in March 2022, per PEOPLE.

"All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way," she wrote in a since-deleted post.

You Might Also Like