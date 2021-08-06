Britney Spears just revealed her favorite clothing store — and it might surprise you

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We're inspired by Britney's latest Instagram post to shop J. Crew's most flattering floral frocks. (Photo: J. Crew/Getty)

Have you been following the #FreeBritney saga? Yesterday the ‘Overprotected’ star surprised her 32 million Instagram followers with a rare video in which she finally addressed “the drama and the conservatorship” directly for the first time — while sunbathing in one of her beloved bikinis, of course. She also promised to answer fans’ most pressing questions...but, well, that’s not exactly what happened.

Instead, Brit treated us to her cheekier side. “The first main question you guys have been asking me is...what’s my favorite clothing store?” the pop queen joked, before revealing the answer to a question no one has been asking but everyone’s wanted to know anyway: “My favorite clothing store is definitely J. Crew...I got this dress from there.”

Cue every single one of us heading straight to JCrew.com in search of the singer’s exact same flowy, flowery maxi. While it appears that the actual dress is sold out, we were inspired to shop a few other Britney-esque dresses from the site’s sale rack. But not before we slather on some vanilla-scented lotion — Britney’s favorite because “it smells so fresh and girly and summery.”

Britney loves vanilla-scented lotion — and we love this soothing goat-milk version by Beekman 1082. Plus, it's on sale! (Photo: HSN)

Beekman 1802 Vanilla Absolute Whipped Body Cream happens to be on sale for $28 off at HSN; can you blame us for loving a good sale? Speaking of good sales, grab these Britney-approved J. Crew frocks while they’re still in stock. We must admit, we still believe in emulating our favorite early-aughts icon.

J Crew's flirty shirt dress is on sale. (Photo: J. Crew)

How do we take all the delicate breeziness of Britney’s blossom-worthy dress and apply it to a frock that will transition nicely into fall? It’s J. Crew’s puff-sleeve cotton poplin mini shirtdress, which is made of responsibly grown cotton and scattered with a delicate pattern of blue blooms. If you love Britney’s style, it’s like having a piece of her. Plus, it’s 30 percent off!

Shop it: Puff-Sleeve Cotton Poplin Mini Shirtdress in Blooming Floral, $89.50 (was $128), jcrew.com

Fun, floral and flowy — just Britney's style! (Photo: J. Crew)

It’s got the blooms, it’s got the length and of course it’s got the whimsical appeal of one of Britney’s favorite J. Crew dresses, but with pops of green instead of white. We think she’d love this midi-length beauty, and might even do a spin for the camera in it. Get it for 29 percent off right now.

Shop it: Gathered Tank Midi Dress in Lime Cherry Blossoms, $104.50 (was $148), jcrew.com

Not a girl, not yet a woman? This is the perfect dress to broadcast your Britney-ness. (Photo: J. Crew)

Britney’s not that innocent — but this dress sure is, and we think she’d truly do it justice. It’s got sweet cherry blossoms, elastic sleeves and collar and a removable belt. This one’s also made of responsibly grown cotton. This summer-to-fall staple is 30 percent off at J. Crew.

Shop it: Smocked Neck Puff-Sleeve Dress in Cherry Blossoms, $89.50 (was $128), jcrew.com

Unleash your inner Southern belle. (Photo: J. Crew)

This soft and sweet dress brings to mind the shy Southern girl beyond the Britney persona, and we’d love to see her don this one in her next Instagram story. The A-line cotton dress can be paired with jackets and boots for fall and just looks like something star-worthy.

Shop it: Button-Front Cotton Poplin Dress in English Garden, $138, jcrew.com

