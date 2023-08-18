Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, breaks his silence on their split

A day after filing for divorce, Sam Asghari is speaking out about his and Britney Spears' separation.

The 29-year-old actor and model released a statement on his Instagram story on Aug 17, confirming his and the pop star's separation. He also wished her the best and said, "s--- happens."

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he wrote.

“S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous (sic) so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” he concluded.

white text on a black background (Sam Asghari / Instagram)

A spokesperson for Asghari gave NBC News the following statement after the actor’s Instagram post went live:

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

Asghari cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce petition against her, per documents filed to Los Angeles Superior Court obtained by NBC News.

The fitness trainer is also seeking spousal support to end Spears’ ability to receive support. Asghari listed July 28, 2023 as the date of separation.

The pair met in 2016 after Asghari starred as Spears' love interest in the “Slumber Party” music video. They got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on June 9 2022 at their shared home in California.

Prior to Asghari speaking out, a source told NBC News that Asghari moved out of their home and is now living in a place of his own.

A separate source familiar with the situation confirmed to NBC News on Aug. 16 that the couple split, saying, “They’re separated and it’s best for Britney.”

As of Aug. 17 midday, Spears has yet to speak out regarding their separation. Her most recent post, on Aug. 16, features the singer horseback riding and contemplating buying a horse.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com