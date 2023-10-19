Britney Spears' New Book Reveals She Used to Drink With Her Mom in 8th Grade



Britney Spears is dropping major revelations with the first excerpt of her highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me. Excerpts include a few mother-daughter happy hours...when she was in middle school.

According to Britney, who released the first taste of her book to PEOPLE on Tuesday, she and mom Lynne would drink daiquiris together when she was just in the eighth grade.

"For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris," Britney writes in the excerpt. "We called our cocktails 'toddies.'"



And while she may have been well below the legal drinking age, she says experience with alcohol was much different than her controversial father's.

"I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then," she continues. "The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous. "

Following Britney's stint on the Mickey Mouse Club in 1994, the pop star returned to Kentwood, Louisiana—but not for long. After stepping back into the spotlight, Britney was put under the conservatorship of her father in 2008.

"I became a robot. But not just a robot—a sort of child-robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself," she said, according to Billboard. "The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me."

Under the conservatorship of her father, she had to grow out her hair and "get back into shape," per her father's demands. "He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it."

Britney's memoir is set to hit book stores on October 24.

