The British Royal Family Gathers at Balmoral for Summer Vacation

The British royals have descended on Balmoral Castle in Scotland for their annual summer holiday. King Charles arrived a week ago, and was greeted by an official welcome. He was later joined by his wife, Queen Camilla, who accompanied him this weekend for a ceremony to present a new color, the Ballater Colour, to the Royal Guard.

Yesterday, at a ceremony in the grounds of Balmoral Castle, The King, accompanied by The Queen, presented a new Colour (or regimental flag) to the Royal Guard. pic.twitter.com/AfeDcd2XFv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 27, 2023

This week, a number of royals were pictured joining Charles and Camilla for church services at the nearby Crathie Kirk church, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and more. In photos, the Princess of Wales looked ready for autumn, wearing a beige trench coat and a dark brown fedora with feathers. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their families are reportedly at Balmoral as well, but were not pictured going to church. Queen Elizabeth's former lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey, who had previously "stepped aside" from royal duties, was also spotted with the royal family en route to church.

Referring to Prince Andrew's presence with the royals, a royal source told the Telegraph, "Safe to say it’s a holiday where the entire family has been invited, the entire family are participating and the entire family are included. Anyone looking for a family divided angle will be sorely disappointed." Yet, it's unlikely that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will be traveling to Balmoral this summer. When Prince Harry returns to the UK next month for the WellChild Awards, he will probably not see his family.



This weekend marks the largest gathering of royals at Balmoral since Queen Elizabeth's death nearly a year ago. Following her passing at Balmoral on September 8, members of the royal family gathered at the castle in Scotland and subsequently attended church services there. King Charles plans to mark the anniversary of his mother's death at Balmoral, but it is unclear as to who will join him.

