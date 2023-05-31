Why you can trust us
The Britenway wedge pillows take pressure off your knees and back — save $50 at Amazon, today only

Korin Miller
·2 min read

It can be tough to get comfortable when you struggle with back and neck pain — especially when it's time for bed. Sometimes a standard pillow just won't cut it. That's when many turn to a wedge pillow, which can offer ergonomic support to help you get into a comfortable enough position that you can fall asleep. But sometimes more than one wedge is needed to help prop up your knees, along with your neck and back. Heads up: Just for today, Amazon is offering a one-day sale on the popular Britenway Bed Wedge Pillow Set. You'll get four adjustable wedge pillows for nearly $50 off!

There's a lot to love about the Britenway wedge pillow set. It features one base pillow, one angled back pillow, a head pillow and a knee pillow that you can mix and match to create a customized supportive design that works for you. You can prop yourself up with the angled back pillow while putting another under your knees, use the head, back and base pillow together, just use the knee pillow...you've got a lot of options here.

The pillows are designed to contour around your body while providing targeted support to relieve your pressure points. Each pillow in the set is made from thick, soft and breathable memory foam for your comfort. They also have Velcro straps to help you easily secure them together.

The pillows have velour covers for a plush, cozy feel.

wedge pillows
The Britenway wedge pillow set gives you a ton of options for getting that just-right position in bed. (Photo: Amazon)

Plenty of Amazon shoppers credit the Britenway wedge pillow set for helping them to get comfortable in bed. "This pillow set has been a godsend," shared one. "It makes it much easier to lounge or even sleep."

A fellow fan called the set "life-changing." They continued, "This is the perfect orthopedic pillow set. I’ve always struggled with having so many pillows on my bed never getting the proper support and then my pillows would just end up flat. I bought this set to see if they would help and I LOVE THEM!! They prop me up on the bed to give me relief to my lower back while supporting my upper back, they elevate my knees to provide support and more circulation to my legs."

