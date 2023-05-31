The Britenway wedge pillows take pressure off your knees and back — save $50 at Amazon, today only
It can be tough to get comfortable when you struggle with back and neck pain — especially when it's time for bed. Sometimes a standard pillow just won't cut it. That's when many turn to a wedge pillow, which can offer ergonomic support to help you get into a comfortable enough position that you can fall asleep. But sometimes more than one wedge is needed to help prop up your knees, along with your neck and back. Heads up: Just for today, Amazon is offering a one-day sale on the popular Britenway Bed Wedge Pillow Set. You'll get four adjustable wedge pillows for nearly $50 off!
Britenway Bed Wedge Pillow Set
There's a lot to love about the Britenway wedge pillow set. It features one base pillow, one angled back pillow, a head pillow and a knee pillow that you can mix and match to create a customized supportive design that works for you. You can prop yourself up with the angled back pillow while putting another under your knees, use the head, back and base pillow together, just use the knee pillow...you've got a lot of options here.
The pillows are designed to contour around your body while providing targeted support to relieve your pressure points. Each pillow in the set is made from thick, soft and breathable memory foam for your comfort. They also have Velcro straps to help you easily secure them together.
The pillows have velour covers for a plush, cozy feel.
Plenty of Amazon shoppers credit the Britenway wedge pillow set for helping them to get comfortable in bed. "This pillow set has been a godsend," shared one. "It makes it much easier to lounge or even sleep."
A fellow fan called the set "life-changing." They continued, "This is the perfect orthopedic pillow set. I’ve always struggled with having so many pillows on my bed never getting the proper support and then my pillows would just end up flat. I bought this set to see if they would help and I LOVE THEM!! They prop me up on the bed to give me relief to my lower back while supporting my upper back, they elevate my knees to provide support and more circulation to my legs."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Again, this sale is just for today. Don't miss your chance to get options in bed at a serious discount!
Britenway Bed Wedge Pillow Set
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Suuson Phone Holder for Car$13 $50Save $37 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$12 $40Save $28
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$20 $45Save $25 with coupon
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo$20 $25Save $5
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$99 $500Save $401
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100 $150Save $50
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$125 $210Save $85 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$32 $40Save $8 with coupon
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner$120 $230Save $110
Kitchen
Henchels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set$230 $510Save $280
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$157 $208Save $52
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet$26 $40Save $14 with coupon
NewAir Countertop Bullet Ice Maker$159 $250Save $91
Amazon Basics 3-Piece Non-Stick Frying Pan Set - 8 Inch$27 $36Save $9
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer$12 $16Save $4
Home
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11
Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)$102 $200Save $98
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$7 $12Save $5 with coupon
Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat$16 $60Save $44 with code
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping$19 $50Save $31 with code
Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan$53 $90Save $37
Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer$158 $240Save $82
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$60 $120Save $60
Conair Handheld Garment Steamer for Clothes$60 $70Save $10