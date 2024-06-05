Britainy Beshear visits The Nest, announces next step for Prevent Child Abuse KY

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear visited The Nest this morning to proclaim June as Partner in Prevention Appreciation Month.

Partner in Prevention is a network through Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, which has over 320 partners throughout the Commonwealth, according to Jill Seyfred, PCAK executive director.

Beshear delivered the proclamation to staff and volunteers of The Nest, alongside executive members of the group.

Britainy Beshear, The Nest and Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky executives pose for a photo after Beshear’s proclamation on June 5, 2024, at The Nest in Lexington, Kentucky.

She said when families need support, places like The Nest, a center in Lexington for women, children and families, are “gems in our communities.”

“We are building a community right here in this building and I think that is amazing,” Beshear said. “The work that you do, I know the hours are long, the days sometimes are bleak, but the end results are amazing.”

Seyfred said The Nest has partnered with the organization for 25 years.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the support,” Jeffrey White, the executive director of The Nest said. “We have been helping prevent child abuse for 47 years and we’re a longtime partner of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.”

Beshear tours the facility

Seyfred said it was a “natural ask” for The Nest to host the first Partner in Prevention Appreciation Month.

She said PCAK has had a “long-standing, good relationship” with the Beshears as Gov. Andy Beshear was on their board before seeking elected office.

“Obviously we want to thank the volunteers and the board members, but more importantly, we want to thank the parents and the caregivers who are brave enough to reach out and say they need help,” Seyfred said.

After the proclamation, Beshear visited families and children across the hall.

First lady Britainy Beshear finishes reading the book “I Can Do Hard Things” to children at The Nest on June 5, 2024 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Beshear greeted children and families as she toured the facility.

She sat with children in a playroom, where she learned their names and ages and read them stories.

“You guys are smart and amazing and I’m so happy I got to meet you,” Beshear said as she exited the facility.

Seyfred said anyone interested in being a partner or getting involved with PCAK can reach out to their website.

“We encourage them (the public) to reach out to us, use their spheres of influence to help us prevent child abuse and neglect.”