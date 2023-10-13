Britain's Got Talent star Jonathan Goodwin sues show after injuries

Jonathan Goodwin was left paralysed after a stunt went wrong, his fiancee said

An escapologist who was left paralysed during rehearsals of America's Got Talent: Extreme has begun legal action against the show's producers.

Jonathan Goodwin was left with life-changing injuries in October 2021, after getting crushed between two burning cars.

In a statement his lawyer said the production was "rushed, chaotic" and staff lacked experience and expertise.

NBC and Freemantle Media have been asked for comment.

The accident happened on 14 October 2021 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, during rehearsals for the spin-off show.

He was supposed to escape a strait jacket while upside down 30ft in the air in between two suspended cars.

Instead, Mr Goodwin became crushed between them as they caught on fire and he fell to the ground.

He was left with a dislocated spinal cord, which left him a paraplegic.

He also had internal organ injuries, lost his left kidney and had fractures to his legs, ribs, and shoulders as well as third-degree burns.

Prior to accident, the stunt ace had appeared in Britain's Got Talent in 2019.

Mr Goodwin has performed in London's West End as one of The Illusionists

He also starred in an award-winning Broadway theatre show for six years.

His lawyer Stuart Fraenkel, said: "This is yet another example of the entertainment industry putting profits and ratings before safety.

"It is the Rust and Resident Evil sets once again.

"The producers and staff working on this show could have taken a number of simple steps to ensure Jonathan's safety. Instead, the production was rushed, chaotic and staffed by a team that lacked the necessary expertise and experience.

"Jonathan will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life because there were inadequate safety practices, protocols and procedures in place to protect him.

"He is bringing this claim to bring attention to an ongoing lack of safety problem in the entertainment industry.

"He hopes that by bringing this claim, lessons will be learned, changes will be made and others in the future will not be exposed to unnecessary risks and danger."

The stunt ace is engaged to Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington.

Speaking about his injuries, Ms Abbington, 48, told Jay Rayner's Out To Lunch podcast: "Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery, or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."

Mr Goodwin, originally from Pembrokeshire, has remained "positive and upbeat, and so strong", she added.

"His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like.

"He's just incredible, honestly, like so happy, just like a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He's amazing."

Jonathan has since retrained as a hypnotherapist and is an ambassador for the Spinal Injuries Association in the UK.

The couple plans to marry this summer.