Bristol Unicornfest sculptures go on display for final time

The nine-week art trail featured sculptures of unicorns decorated by local artists

A collection of unicorn sculptures is on display for the final time.

Unicornfest's Farewell Festival is taking place at Propyard in Bristol until Sunday.

Over the summer, 60 of the mythical creatures crafted by artists were dotted around an art trail that spanned the city. At the Farewell Festival, a 61st unicorn will be revealed.

Most of them will be auctioned off in October to raise funds for Leukaemia Care.

Auctioneers Richard Madley and Andrew Stowe are due to auction off 58 unicorns and 40 foals

Unicornfest is part of the 650th anniversary celebrations for Bristol, which seek to unite the business and creative sectors as well as local communities and schools across Bristol and the surrounding area.

The auction house Auctioneum will manage the in-person, online and telephone bidding system in October, where 58 large unicorns and 40 foals are due to be auctioned.

All 60 unicorns and 40 foals will be showcased at Propyard

This year, Leukaemia Care has funded a hospital support worker in Bristol to be on hand at haematology clinics to give advice and signpost services that actively improve the lives of people living with leukaemia.

CEO Zack Pemberton-Whiteley said: "We've truly had such a magical summer in Bristol. Our unicorns have been scanned over 150,000 times by visitors coming from Germany to the USA.

"We're incredibly proud to see people travelling from all over the world to come see all 60."

The unicorn sculptures have been on display since July

He said: "The Farewell festival will be the public's last chance to see the complete set of unicorns who will all be retouched by their artists ready for the occasion, ahead of heading to the auction which will raise final vital funds for Leukaemia Care.

"It's also an excellent chance for people who are collecting the unicorns on our app to scan any they have missed; coming along is the only way you can scan our secret 61st unicorn!"

58 large unicorn and four foals will be auctoned off

Auctioneers will be available at the Farewell Festival to answer questions about the auction

The Farewell festival will be the last chance to see the unicorns in one place

Some of the 1m (3ft) tall unicorn foals have been decorated by schools, community groups and charities

Some of the unicorns have had to be repaired due to vandalism

A group of unicorns is called a "blessing"

Unicornfest celebrates the 650th anniversary of Bristol being granted its county status

The sculptures have been decorated by local artists including Inkie

