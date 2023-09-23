Bristol Unicornfest sculptures go on display for final time

Cheryl Dennis, Chloe Harcombe & Dawn Limbu - BBC West
·2 min read
0
A group of decorated unicorn sculptures
The nine-week art trail featured sculptures of unicorns decorated by local artists

A collection of unicorn sculptures is on display for the final time.

Unicornfest's Farewell Festival is taking place at Propyard in Bristol until Sunday.

Over the summer, 60 of the mythical creatures crafted by artists were dotted around an art trail that spanned the city. At the Farewell Festival, a 61st unicorn will be revealed.

Most of them will be auctioned off in October to raise funds for Leukaemia Care.

Auctioneers Richard Madley and Andrew Stowe
Auctioneers Richard Madley and Andrew Stowe are due to auction off 58 unicorns and 40 foals

Unicornfest is part of the 650th anniversary celebrations for Bristol, which seek to unite the business and creative sectors as well as local communities and schools across Bristol and the surrounding area.

The auction house Auctioneum will manage the in-person, online and telephone bidding system in October, where 58 large unicorns and 40 foals are due to be auctioned.

A group of decorated unicorn sculptures
All 60 unicorns and 40 foals will be showcased at Propyard

This year, Leukaemia Care has funded a hospital support worker in Bristol to be on hand at haematology clinics to give advice and signpost services that actively improve the lives of people living with leukaemia.

CEO Zack Pemberton-Whiteley said: "We've truly had such a magical summer in Bristol. Our unicorns have been scanned over 150,000 times by visitors coming from Germany to the USA.

"We're incredibly proud to see people travelling from all over the world to come see all 60."

A black unicorn with colourful drawings
The unicorn sculptures have been on display since July

He said: "The Farewell festival will be the public's last chance to see the complete set of unicorns who will all be retouched by their artists ready for the occasion, ahead of heading to the auction which will raise final vital funds for Leukaemia Care.

"It's also an excellent chance for people who are collecting the unicorns on our app to scan any they have missed; coming along is the only way you can scan our secret 61st unicorn!"

A blue unicorn with a Haribo egg for eyes and Haribo teeth
58 large unicorn and four foals will be auctoned off
Unicorn sculptures
Auctioneers will be available at the Farewell Festival to answer questions about the auction
A rainbow unicorn
The Farewell festival will be the last chance to see the unicorns in one place
Two painters decorating the unicorns
Some of the 1m (3ft) tall unicorn foals have been decorated by schools, community groups and charities
A group of unicorns
Some of the unicorns have had to be repaired due to vandalism
A group of unicorn sculptures
A group of unicorns is called a "blessing"
Unicorn sculptures
Unicornfest celebrates the 650th anniversary of Bristol being granted its county status
A group of unicorn sculptures
The sculptures have been decorated by local artists including Inkie

