Bristol trauma exhibition created by survivors opens

An art exhibition has been created by survivors of childhood trauma.

Project Becomings was initiated by a University of Bath PhD student, Victoria Christodoulides, and is on display at The Galleries shopping centre in Bristol.

It was funded by the South West Doctoral Training Partnership and The Rainbow Trust charity.

"I'd like the concept of trauma - and especially recovery - to not be stigmatised," said Ms Christodoulides.

The project explores how recovery can be understood and practised beyond traditional narratives.

It began as academic research involving 10 adults who had experienced childhood trauma.

They participated in focus groups, workshops and independent tasks to develop pieces for the exhibition.

Ms Christodoulides said the show was of "evocative artwork and research findings" demonstrating the limitations of existing services and narratives.

"It's not a really remorseful, sad exhibit," she said. "The space is meant to be welcoming and powerful."

The exhibition allows visitors to add their own work to the project.

Ms Christodoulides said visitors can create their own body map, thread work or animation for inclusion.

"It's been really lovely to see people's engagement. It's an opportunity for people to [learn that] they're not alone in the struggle," she said.

The exhibition is on display until 20 August.

