Bristol Tennessee City Schools offering free summer meals

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Tennessee City Schools will continue to feed children over the summer.

The school system will provide any children under the age of 18 with seven days worth of meals starting in June.

Washington County’s Summer Food Program will begin May 28

Each Thursday, seven days worth of breakfasts and lunches will be provided to children at Avoca Elementary from 3-6 p.m.

The provided meals will also include one hot meal. The school system stated in a flyer that the food would include a gallon of milk in the seven-day pack and a half-gallon in the weekend pack.

Goody bags will also be available while supplies last.

For more information, call 423-652-9222.

