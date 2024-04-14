Bristol in pictures: Images from across the city

Steve Mellen - BBC News, Bristol
·2 min read
A Huddersfield player prepares to take a corner against Bristol City at Ashton Gate
Bristol City drew with Huddersfield thanks to an 110th-minute equaliser at Ashton Gate on Saturday [William Early/Getty]

At any point over a weekend there are dozens of photographers out and about in Bristol capturing snapshots of life, from news to sport and live entertainment.

Here is a selection of images taken in the city this weekend.

Two batsmen touch gloves as they stand on the boundary rope ahead of Gloucestershire v Yorkshire in Bristol
[Dan Mullan/Getty]

Time for cricket: The clocks have gone forward and county cricket has returned. Yorkshire were the opponents as Gloucestershire opened their home campaign at the county ground in Bristol on Friday. Not everyone was gripped by the action (below).

A dog looks at the camera as his owner watches county cricket behind him at Bristol's county ground
[Dan Mullan/Getty]
A conductor stands in the centre of musicians from the London Symphony Orchestra at the Bristol Beacon
[Jessie Myers/Soul Media]

Classical up close: Chief conductor designate Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the London Symphony Orchestra at the Bristol Beacon for the first time on Friday night. The return of major classical events to the city has been one of the main impacts of the venue's reopening.

A man fires a hot air balloon burner in the yard of Cameron Balloons in Bristol, with the flame rising
[Jess Siggers]

Fire it up: It's flying season at Bristol company Cameron Balloons, with engineer hardware inspector Mike testing a mini Stratus Neo burner in the company's yard before it is shipped to a customer abroad.

A woman and man seen from behind as they watch a live performance in Bristol
[Colin Moody]

A helping hand: The Mount Without on St Michael's Hill hosted an event called "Sacred Frequencies", a concert in aid of the charity Doctors Without Borders - also known as Médecins Sans Frontières.

A group of small black and white pigs look at the camera from their pen at Avon Valley Country Park
[Avon Valley]

Trotting over: The pigs at Avon Valley Adventure & Wildlife Park have been getting outdoors a lot more with sunnier days and rising temperatures. They share the park with alpacas, goats, ponies and even reindeer.

Pink blossom on a tree in Victoria Park, in Bristol, with other trees and bright green grass in the background
[BBC]

Clinging on: Much of the blossom has gone from the trees in the city as spring moves towards summer, but you can still see the odd burst of colour, such as here in Victoria Park in the south of the city.

