Bristol in pictures: Images from across the city

Bristol City drew with Huddersfield thanks to an 110th-minute equaliser at Ashton Gate on Saturday [William Early/Getty]

At any point over a weekend there are dozens of photographers out and about in Bristol capturing snapshots of life, from news to sport and live entertainment.

Here is a selection of images taken in the city this weekend.

[Dan Mullan/Getty]

Time for cricket: The clocks have gone forward and county cricket has returned. Yorkshire were the opponents as Gloucestershire opened their home campaign at the county ground in Bristol on Friday. Not everyone was gripped by the action (below).

[Dan Mullan/Getty]

[Jessie Myers/Soul Media]

Classical up close: Chief conductor designate Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the London Symphony Orchestra at the Bristol Beacon for the first time on Friday night. The return of major classical events to the city has been one of the main impacts of the venue's reopening.

[Jess Siggers]

Fire it up: It's flying season at Bristol company Cameron Balloons, with engineer hardware inspector Mike testing a mini Stratus Neo burner in the company's yard before it is shipped to a customer abroad.

[Colin Moody]

A helping hand: The Mount Without on St Michael's Hill hosted an event called "Sacred Frequencies", a concert in aid of the charity Doctors Without Borders - also known as Médecins Sans Frontières.

[Avon Valley]

Trotting over: The pigs at Avon Valley Adventure & Wildlife Park have been getting outdoors a lot more with sunnier days and rising temperatures. They share the park with alpacas, goats, ponies and even reindeer.

[BBC]

Clinging on: Much of the blossom has gone from the trees in the city as spring moves towards summer, but you can still see the odd burst of colour, such as here in Victoria Park in the south of the city.

