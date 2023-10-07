Bristol photography project by GCSE students on display

A new project featuring artwork created by photography students has gone on display in a city centre.

"What you can't see, you don't know" opened in Millennium Square in Bristol on Saturday.

The project, which was coordinated by science centre We The Curious, was created by GCSE photography students from Bristol Brunel Academy (BBA) and local photographer Ilayda Akarca.

It will be on display until 6 January, 2024.

The Year 11 students chose to base the project, consisting of 28 photographs, on the theme of "identity".

Using the historic location of Kings Weston House, they were tasked with thinking about how they could be represented there. They brought photos of them as children to include in the project.

The project was funded by Bristol City Centre Business Improvement District (BID), Life With Art and Marks & Spencer.

Vicky Lee, Head of Bristol City Centre BID, said: "It's really important to us to fund projects like this, where young people in Bristol are not only gaining qualifications for their future, but are also exploring their creative potential.

"It's a privilege for us to be able to help share young people's creativity with city-centre audiences."

Julian Welsh, Special Projects Producer at We The Curious said: "Many people who live in Bristol don't regularly come into the centre.

"With the generous help of our funders, this project has carved out a space for the students from BBA to show their amazing work for all the city-centre visitors to see, and perhaps give them more of a feeling that this is their space too."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk