Brioni’s New Star, Mia Regan and Missoma, Dunhill’s British Classics

NEW STAR: Furthering its link with Hollywood stars, Brioni has tapped actor and producer Glen Powell to front its latest campaign.

Dedicated to the Rome-based menswear brand’s bespoke service section of the fall 2023 collection, the cinematic black-and-white images were captured in Los Angeles by photographer Gregory Harris, who reprised his lensman role for the house.

The Austin, Texas-born actor has most recently starred in “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the blockbuster 1986 “Top Gun,” as pilot Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin. He previously landed roles in such movies as “Hidden Figures,” “Everybody Wants Some” and “Expendables 3.”

Later this year, he is starring in “Anyone But You,” a romantic comedy directed and cowritten by Will Gluck, alongside “Euphoria” star and fashion favorite Sydney Sweeney.

Glen Powell fronts the Brioni fall 2023 ad campaign.

The Brioni campaign shows the actor sporting tailored pieces and donning several interpretations of the brand’s sartorialwear — from suited-up, seen in a three-piece suit worn with a tie, to laid-back and relaxed, such as a gray suit worn with a simple T-shirt.

A behind-the-scenes video showcases Powell enjoying Brioni’s bespoke service, his measurements taken by one of the brand’s tailors to create a custom Brioni for Glen Powell-labeled suit.

Although he was not named an ambassador to Brioni, Powell follows in the footsteps of marquee Hollywood stars who have had ties with the Italian men’s luxury label. They include Jude Law and his son Raff who were named house ambassadors in 2022; Brad Pitt; Pierce Brosnan; Anthony Hopkins, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Glen Powell fronts the Brioni fall 2023 ad campaign.

Kering, then called PPR, acquired Brioni in 2011 from the descendants of the company’s founders, Nazareno Fonticoli and Gaetano Savini. — MARTINO CARRERA

MATERIAL GIRL: Mia Regan, the London-born model and TikTok star, is the face of jewelry brand Missoma’s new Glamorous collection featuring 38 pieces made from black enamel, gold and silver.

The collection includes dangly earrings, studs, chain links and statement rings.

“I’m really excited to work with Missoma on this campaign. When we had the initial briefing, they wanted it to be really personal and I felt like they really read me,” Regan said.

Mia Regan for Missoma

“The process was very interactive and collaborative, personal and authentic. All the sets were amazing. The collection is something I would wear every day,” she added.

Regan worked with Missoma founder Marisa Hordern to brainstorm ideas and what the final collection would look like.

Last year, the model and TikTok star collaborated with Victoria Beckham, the mother of her boyfriend, Romeo Beckham, on a vintage denim-inspired collection.

“There’s a long-standing relationship between Missoma and I, so there’s a synergy. We just get each other. I love every collection. I love the pieces, I wear them all the time. This collaboration just feels right,” Regan said.

The Glamorous collection was made using 100 percent recycled materials, from 18-karat gold vermeil to sterling silver.

Mia Regan for Missoma

Since the company’s founding in 2008, Hordern’s strategy has been to stay close to her Millennial and Gen Z audience, strike up long-term relationships with influencers and collaborators and move with the cycles of the economy.

Yet Missoma remains popular with customers who can afford much more expensive gems, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, Tommy Dorfman and Billie Eilish. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

VERY BRITISH: For Dunhill, the objects of the past guide the present moment.

In the British brand’s fall 2023 campaign, a Jaguar E-Type, a wooden chair with a leather seat, silver cutlery and a pair of cuff links are juxtaposed with Dunhill’s sartorial offerings of a velvet double-breasted blazer, a bronzed orange wool coat and pin-striped shirt, a brown aviator jacket, leather bags and a striking red knit sweater.

The clean-cut images take a close look at Dunhill’s English eccentricity and refinement.

Dunhill fall 2023

“The autumn ’23 campaign celebrates the hallmarks of the house: innovation, English style and British excellence,” said chief executive officer Laurent Malecaze.

“Once again, we see a collection of pieces that together create a finessed wardrobe for all occasions and elevated luxury leather goods ​and objects for the Dunhill man of today,” he added.

Even though there’s change ahead at the 130-year-old brand, its focus remains on Britishness.

In April, WWD broke the news that Dunhill had tapped Simon Holloway as its new creative director.

He was previously creative director of James Purdey & Sons which, like Dunhill, is part of the Compagnie Financière Richemont stable.

Dunhill fall 2023

Holloway succeeds Mark Weston, who exited as chief creative officer of Dunhill in late 2022 following more than five years at the brand. He left shortly after the arrival as CEO of Malecaze, who is setting a new tone at Dunhill.

At the time, Malecaze said that Holloway’s “creative energy, coupled with his decades of experience in luxury, will be instrumental as we evolve and expand our house’s iconic codes in the context of today’s client.”

Dunhill fall 2023

“Simon’s sense of quality and craft, along with a clear understanding and appreciation of the Dunhill DNA, will ensure we continue to innovate through products that are timeless, purposeful and relevant,” he added.

Holloway described the house’s founder Alfred Dunhill as “a pioneer, an innovator and one of the most influential British tastemakers of the 20th century. His obsession with ingenuity and refinement established a house synonymous with purposeful luxury and quality — an enduring and powerful inspiration.” — H.M.

