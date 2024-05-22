This brindle-coated terrier mix at area shelter will be best ‘Boss’ you’ve ever had

Boss

Breed: Pit bull terrier mix, brindle coat

Age: 2 years old

Meet your new Boss and CEO. He came to Wayside as a stray originally and has quickly become a staff and volunteer favorite.

After a few months of living in a shelter, he exhibited some shelter stress. Thankfully, he was whisked off to foster and has had a blast ever since. His foster mom reports that Boss enjoys playing with her other dogs and lounging on the couch.

Once he establishes a routine, he can easily be housebroken and crate trained, with some treat encouragement. He tries his hardest to be the best version of himself he can be. Call 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet him.

Athas

Breed: Domestic shorthair mix

Age: 6 years old

Athas is a lovebug in search of his forever home. While he can be shy at first, he is full of love. He is very easygoing and chill — in short, an absolute sweetheart.

Once he gets to know you, he’ll be the biggest cuddler. Naturally, he wants to take his time to get used to his new environment and people. However, he will be ready to snuggle up on the couch and hang out with you once he is acclimated to his new surroundings. He enjoys being around his people, so get ready for a purr-sonal assistant.

Wayside Waifs is able to welcome visitors without an appointment. To learn about the adoption process and available animals, visit www.waysidewaifs.org