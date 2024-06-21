Bright Spot: Do you, your actions resemble Jesus?

There was a big John Denver look- and sound-alike contest in − where else − Colorado.

Cue “Rocky Mountain High” for background music.

Hundreds signed up and competed. What was surprising was the third-place finisher. Are you ready?

John Denver himself.

He had cut his Dutch boy hairdo. He wore contacts instead of his granny glasses that surely would have given him away. His beat up cowboy hat was gone. But he did nothing to change the silky smooth tenor voice that was his trademark when he sang.

But, still … THIRD?

He did none of the things I just mentioned to fool anyone. Time and age changed his fashion sense and appearance. He didn’t try to look like the John Denver everyone knew from the pictures of yesteryear.

When you try to look like Jesus, how well do you resemble him?

Luke 6:40 reads: “A disciple (follower) when he is fully trained will be like his teacher.” We could cop the plea: “I’ll never be fully trained!” But how close do you come?

John Denver only came close enough to bring home the bronze. What medal, if any, would you win in the Luke 6:40 contest?

“All men will know you are my disciples if you love one another.” (John 13:35)

Rick Sams is pastor emeritus of Alliance Friends Church.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Do you resemble Jesus in your faith?