Brie Larson's Hotel Room Aesthetic? A Red Lingerie Dress With Lacy Underboob



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Brie Larson posted a photo of herself standing on a hotel bed on IG, wearing a red dress from Rodarte with cut-outs and a lace-covered bodice.

She also hit up Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—where she traded friendship bracelets with Lupita Nyong'o and Sarah Paulson

In case you've been looking for an excuse to buy yourself a red gown that'll make every jaw in the room drop when you walk in, please look no further than Brie Larson's Instagram for inspiration.

Brie posted a photo of herself standing on a hotel bed, wearing a red dress from Rodarte with cut-outs and a lace-covered bodice.

In other ~What's Brie Larson Been Up to This Summer~ news (in case you've been wondering, IDK), she recently showed up to a Miu Miu event:

And hit up Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—where she traded friendship bracelets with Lupita Nyong'o and Sarah Paulson:

brie larson and lupita nyong'o at taylor swift's the eras tour. pic.twitter.com/HXj6nRtzDO — Mcu Content (@MarvelsContent) August 5, 2023

Sarah Paulson, Lupita Nyong’o and Brie Larson trading bracelets at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/JKxDRYvgxl — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 5, 2023

Anyway, back to Brie's red dress moment real quick. This is hardly the first time she's worn Rodarte. Most recently, she wore the brand at the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April:

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

She also wore custom Rodarte to the premiere of Captain Marvel—one of her favorite looks to date.

As she put it to Who What Wear, "The custom Rodarte dress I wore to the L.A. premiere was one of my favorites. Laura and Kate are close friends, so it felt very personal and special to wear a dress that they designed."

Variety - Getty Images

Brie is also coming off a breakup and recently told Harper’s Bazaar for its April 2023 cover story, “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open.”

Jaya Smocked Maxi

Shop Now Jaya Smocked Maxi amazon.com $63.92

One Shoulder Cut-Out Midi Dress

Shop Now One Shoulder Cut-Out Midi Dress amazon.com $48.93

V-Neck Floral Dress

Shop Now V-Neck Floral Dress amazon.com $33.99

Side Split Maxi Dress

Shop Now Side Split Maxi Dress amazon.com $32.99

Casual Short Sleeve Dress

Shop Now Casual Short Sleeve Dress amazon.com $22.49

Floral Wrap Dress

Shop Now Floral Wrap Dress amazon.com $28.69

You Might Also Like