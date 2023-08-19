Brie Larson's Hotel Room Aesthetic? A Red Lingerie Dress With Lacy Underboob

Mehera Bonner
·2 min read
0
  • Brie Larson posted a photo of herself standing on a hotel bed on IG, wearing a red dress from Rodarte with cut-outs and a lace-covered bodice.

  • She also hit up Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—where she traded friendship bracelets with Lupita Nyong'o and Sarah Paulson

In case you've been looking for an excuse to buy yourself a red gown that'll make every jaw in the room drop when you walk in, please look no further than Brie Larson's Instagram for inspiration.

Brie posted a photo of herself standing on a hotel bed, wearing a red dress from Rodarte with cut-outs and a lace-covered bodice.

In other ~What's Brie Larson Been Up to This Summer~ news (in case you've been wondering, IDK), she recently showed up to a Miu Miu event:

And hit up Taylor Swift's Eras Tour—where she traded friendship bracelets with Lupita Nyong'o and Sarah Paulson:

Anyway, back to Brie's red dress moment real quick. This is hardly the first time she's worn Rodarte. Most recently, she wore the brand at the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April:

daily front row's 7th annual fashion los angeles awards arrivals
Steve Granitz - Getty Images

She also wore custom Rodarte to the premiere of Captain Marvel—one of her favorite looks to date.

As she put it to Who What Wear, "The custom Rodarte dress I wore to the L.A. premiere was one of my favorites. Laura and Kate are close friends, so it felt very personal and special to wear a dress that they designed."

'captain marvel' film premiere, roaming arrivals, el capitan theatre, los angeles, usa 04 mar 2019
Variety - Getty Images

Brie is also coming off a breakup and recently told Harper’s Bazaar for its April 2023 cover story, “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open.”

