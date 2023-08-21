Oh, snap! This viral T-shirt bra worn by Brie Larson is over 50% off at Amazon

Finding the perfect T-shirt bra is like finding a needle in a haystack — they're either too visible under your clothes, uncomfortable or just ... not cute. That's why when Brie Larson, star of the upcoming The Marvels, shared the bra she wore under a tank top in a now-viral photo, our ears (and boobs) perked up. It's none other than this ultra-pretty Chantelle T-shirt bra, which isn't just available at Amazon — it also happens to be on sale for up to 55% off. (Prices vary between colors and sizes). Our cup(s) runneth over!

Fans were dying to know which bra the actress seamlessly wore under a fitted tank in an on-set still, and lucky for us, Larson didn't gatekeep. "It was a whole team effort: @ChantelleUS T-shirt bra (with an extra strap stitched in)," she posted. While her stylists worked a bit of fashion magic to keep the straps from showing under her top, Amazon reviewers say the Chantelle bra is perfect as is when worn under a tee. "Most comfortable bra ever!" exclaimed one. "It’s comfortable, nicely fabricated, great fit and made to last. The perfect bra for me when wearing clingy fabric or T-shirts, this bra smooths any signs of nipples."

Another fan, who called it the "best bra I've ever had," wrote: "OH MY GOD it's perfect. Thin padding ... thin enough straps to look good under most tops (tank tops), but thick enough and soft enough [that] they don't bite into your shoulders ... Does not give you back rolls, breathable but thin and comfortable, no spilling from the sides."

If this bra is good enough for an on-screen superhero like Brie Larson, you best believe it's good enough for us. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

Not only does this Chantelle T-shirt bra work with a variety of tops, it's also super comfy to boot. The adjustable straps and band allow for a customized fit, and the lightweight memory foam cups provide ample support and lift while offering soft cushioning.

"I was looking for something light and comfortable with decent lift," explained one reviewer. "This Chantelle bra is exactly what I was looking for. This bra provides a nice shape without too much spillage and without smushing your breasts to your chest. It is hard to find a bra with good lift that isn't as hard as a rock or heavily padded, and this is the only one I've found so far after trying about 20 in different brands."

Comfort isn't typically synonymous with cuteness, but this bra — with its subtle bow details and eight color options, including classic neutrals and fun brights — is an exception. "Very beautiful bra!" gushed a happy shopper. "It fits very well."

Available in sizes 32B to 40D, this bra belongs in your wardrobe, stat. It is celebrity-approved, after all, so snag it while it's still on sale!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

