Brewery, taqueria just opened in Fort Collins. Here's what's happening on dining scene

Beer, tacos, hot chicken, ice cream and, yes, even some healthy meal prep were all on the rise in Fort Collins' food and drink scene in the past month.

Here we've rounded up a list of notable closures, openings and anticipated openings dating back to the start of May:

This longtime Fort Collins roastery closed

Jackie's Java, a Fort Collins-based coffee roaster in business since 2004, closed June 3.

Colorado State University alumnus Jackie Harris started the business, at 309 Summit View Drive, by selling her coffee at a farmers market. The roastery specialized in small-batch, slow-roasted coffee and became a wholesale distributor to coffee shops, stores and restaurants. It offered home delivery and subscriptions, and it sold K-Cups at Bed Bath and Beyond and growlers of cold-brew coffee at farmers markets.

In a May letter to customers, the business wrote: "Our commitment to delivering premium coffee remained unwavering till the end. We have fought hard to keep this business going, but ultimately our efforts could not overcome our challenges and we know it is time for us to move on."

Blazing Bird, the Nashville hot chicken restaurant at 1820 N. College Ave., recently closed. It opened next to the King Soopers in 2021. The restaurant still maintains other locations outside Fort Collins, in Denver, Arvada, Englewood, Westminster and Aurora.

These food and drink spots opened in Fort Collins

Konstruct Brewing opened in the old Envy Brewing space at 3027 E. Harmony Road in Fort Collins.

Longtime Fort Collins resident Brian Lackey opened Fort Collins' newest brewery with his brother, Jack, after years of being a homebrewer.

For launch, there are nine beers on tap, and the spot also offers gluten-free beer, nonalcoholic drinks, wine, cocktails, appetizers, flatbread pizza and canned beer to take home.

Taqueria del Barrio in the old Pobre Pancho's restaurant in north Fort Collins, 1802 N. College Ave., opened its doors.

Jesus Santiago finally turned his eight years of experience with his food truck, Los Pepes, into a brick-and-mortar location.

Taqueria del Barrio offers traditional Mexican dishes, like burritos, menudo, chimichangas, empanadas, enchiladas, fajitas and, most importantly, tacos. Birria tacos are a specialty but there are other options, as well.

“So we are trying to do something fast,” Jesus's daughter Leslie Santiago told the Coloradoan for a previous piece. “It’s not a restaurant, it’s a taqueria. We are focusing on the tacos and the easy and the fast. We are trying to make it fast and in smaller portions.”

The restaurant is working to get a liquor license now and plans to expand its patio.

What's coming

Nashville hot chicken spot Music City Hot Chicken is opening a second Fort Collins location at 1820 N. College Ave., taking over the old Blazing Bird location.

Music City Hot Chicken plans to open its second Fort Collins location, this one with a pub and bar feel.

The Nashville hot chicken restaurant will open next to the north Fort Collins King Soopers, 1820 N. College Ave., replacing Blazing Bird. Target date for opening is around August.

Owners Sam and Jordan Graf are relying on General Manager Sara Kenyon to help create the same kind of community and service the original location, at Prospect Road and College Avenue, is built on.

It'll have a full bar, patio and host its fundraising events outside.

A Clean Eatz meal prep service and restaurant is coming to Fort Collins, 103 W. Harvard St.

Clean Eatz will bring healthy meal prep options to Midtown Fort Collins starting in September or October.

Mike Collins is opening his second Clean Eatz franchise at 103 W. Harvard St. He has a Johnstown location, as well.

Customers can pick up frozen or fresh meals to take home, or they can dine in fast-casual style. There are 40 to 50 different recipes in the freezers and six fresh entree options that rotate weekly, plus a breakfast entree.

"People can eat here and have a good-tasting and healthy meal for the same price as if you go to McDonald's," Collins told the Coloradoan previously.

The business follows a "no salt in the kitchen rule," and its spices are sodium free. The business substitutes sugar in its sweet treats with applesauce and honey, and it uses no high-fructose corn syrup in sauces.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream has signage up in Campus West, 1501 W. Elizabeth St.

Going to get ice cream will be like conducting your own science experiment. According to Sub Zero's website, customers can choose from 35 flavors, cream options, mix-ins and toppings, then watch as they are combined with liquid nitrogen for a science show: "As the fog rolls across the counter, experience the wonder of science as liquid cream turns to creamy, dense, premium ice cream."

There are vegan, nondairy, lowfat and sugar-free options, too.

The Coloradoan has been unable to speak with the franchisees, but the business's Facebook page says it'll be the franchise's first Colorado location. It was a 2013 "Shark Tank" contestant, as well.

