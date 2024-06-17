New brewery and taproom coming to downtown Fayetteville

A new brewery and taproom, offering beers brewed in-house, is opening in downtown Fayetteville.

James Orlando, co-owner and president of North South Brewing, said that their production space is ready to go as their team begins brewing their signature beers for opening day. He owns the brewery with his wife, Alicia. Currently, renovations are taking place to convert the wide, open space to a taproom area at 304 Williams St., which is the former Bright Light Brewing Company Brewhouse.

With just under an acre of land in addition to the taproom, Orlando plans to maximize his new real estate for parking and hosting large outdoor events. He said that among the improvements will be a bar; some half walls; an elevated seating area with a couch and comfortable chairs; an indoor corn hole area with AstroTurf; new garage doors that will enable customers to see into the brewing area; an outside seating area; and a private room — all which can be rented out for events.

James and Alicia Orlando are working on opening a new brewery and taproom, North South Brewing, in downtown Fayetteville.

"We’re projected to be open to the public around October - November," he said via email Tuesday. "There’s no official opening date yet, but we are planning to have a big grand opening party!"

North South Brewing features a wide range of beers from light to dark and with various alcohol levels and flavor profiles. Some signature drinks include the Morning at the Cabin coffee stout, the Drop it Like Its Hop guava IPA and the limited-release My Sour Valentine strawberry cheesecake sour. Orlando said wine lovers can order by-the-glass pours. He noted that non-alcoholic options like beer, craft soda and hop water, which is seltzer water that is flavored with hops, will also be available.

"The taproom is going to be the largest in the area which allows us to host all types of events. From live music, comedy night, bingo, trivia, murder mystery, and many more," he said.

Orlando said North South Brewing brews on a 10-barrel brew system and recently hired an experienced head brewer to join its team, who will "push the beers out as fast as you can drink them."

He said that in addition to their four flagship beers —1.21 Gigahops IPA, Grain Juice Kolsch, Sweet Fraulein Hefeweizen and Cold Winter Cabin Stout — they will also have lagers, hazy IPAs, sours, pale ales and different session beers, which Orlando said are low in alcohol content and typically light and refreshing.

"We take our quality very seriously. Each beer will be brewed to the highest standards and quality control checked throughout the process," Orlando said. "We want our customers to experience the different nuances of a beer."

Who are the owners?

After joining the Army, Orlando, who is from Massachusetts, relocated to Savannah, Georgia, where he met his wife, Alicia, a Connecticut native. It's also where, 15 years ago, he began homebrewing beer.

"We like to say we grew up in the North, but the South stole our hearts and showed us some great beers along the way," Orlando said. "Hence the name, North South Brewing."

After Savannah, the Army brought the couple to Fort Liberty in 2014, and they knew this was where they wanted to set down roots. After serving 19 years in the Army, Orlando is now starting his retirement process. Before they open their own location, beer enthusiasts can try their beers on tap at District House of Taps and various other locations in the surrounding area, Orlando said.

He said that while his passion is in brewing, his wife's expertise in customer service and sales will benefit North South Brewing.

"At North South Brewing we have a work hard, play hard mentality. The people who live and work in the area are just that," Orlando said. "These are people who are from all walks of life and from all over the country. North South Brewing will be a place for all people to come together over a good beer."

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: North South Brewing opening in downtown Fayetteville this fall