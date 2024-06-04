New brewery, cidery features a couple with years of experience in craft brewing

PETOSKEY — When Elder Piper Beer and Cider celebrates its official grand opening on Friday, June 7, it will represent a huge milestone for the husband and wife team of Trace and Eeva Redmond who will own and operate Petoskey's newest brewery.

"We could have opened a brewery anywhere in the world. We chose to come back to my hometown. This is a culmination of a decade of recipe development, three years of planning, one year of construction and a ton of care and support from our community," said Eeva.

Trace began his career at Founder's in Grand Rapids while Eeva worked in a startup in Detroit. From there they traveled all over the world adding to their knowledge about craft brewing.

"Our beers are inspired by the community and its plants, fruits and the wealth of agriculture that is in Northern Michigan," said Eeva. "In many ways the beer is the result of our decades of experience. We will feature beers and ciders that didn't make sense on a large commercial scale but have a special place here."

Eeva and Trace Redmond are the owners and operators of Elder Piper in Petoskey, an artisanal brewery and cidery founded as a celebration and exploration of the art of fermentation. They bring decades of experience in craft brewing.

Eeva said the Beach Grass Helles Lager is a traditional German-style lager featuring all German ingredients.

"That beer was the second beer we brewed and a good test of our technical brewing abilities and equipment. Our pale ale is a taste of Northern Michigan. It features Michigan malt and Michigan hops," she said.

Eeva is also proud of the Pillows and Blankets Harvest cider at Elder Piper.

"This is a cider we produced from the apples on my family's farm near Bliss. We picked and pressed (the apples) on site at our orchard and then we fermented the juice into a cider that represents a taste of the season. It's a natural fermentation so we didn't add anything to the apples," she said.

Eeva said Elder Piper will also have snacks for patrons.

"We are looking for food truck partners. We encourage everyone to bring in carry out from the local restaurants in the area," she said.

The grand opening weekend will kick off at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the taproom at 923 Baxter St. in Petoskey. The brewery will be open following the ceremony until 10 p.m.

The taproom will be open from noon until 10 p.m. on Saturday. The day will begin at 11 a.m. with a one-hour yogaclass. The class costs $15 per person and includes a drink token to be used after the class. Spots are limited and participants can register on the brewery’s website. DJ Clark after Dark will spin records from 5-8 p.m. to ease everyone into the evening.

