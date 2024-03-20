Breeze Airways Has 34% Off Flights Across Its Network This Spring — But You'll Have to Book Soon

The promotion, ending Friday, is celebrating the airline’s 34 different transcontinental routes, which criss-cross the country.

Matt May/Getty Images

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is making it easier to fly cross country with its new spring sale that has 34 percent off roundtrip flights throughout its network.

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on March 22, is available for flights from March 27 to Oct. 1, Breeze shared with Travel + Leisure. The promotion is celebrating the airline’s 34 different transcontinental routes, which criss-cross the country.

To book, travelers must use the promo code “SPRING” during checkout on either Breeze’s website or the Breeze app.

“Spring signals renewal and what better way to renew your spirit than to book a nonstop flight to somewhere new,” Breeze Airways’ President Tom Doxey said in a statement shared with T+L. “Our seasonal and year-round flights are perfectly tailored for peak travel demand – whether it’s a short hop or a long-distance adventure.”

The airline, which was first created in 2021 by former JetBlue founder and current Breeze CEO David Neeleman, has rapidly expanded since and plans to launch even more routes on April 30 with the introduction of five new nonstop flights from San Diego to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, and Pittsburgh.

Then on May 29, the airline will bring back its “Disney-to-Disney” route, flying nonstop between Orlando and Orange County-Santa Ana.

And on May 16, the airline will start flying from Denver International Airport with nonstop flights to Providence.

Finally, Breeze will bring back its longest flight between Providence and Los Angeles on June 13.

Each of these routes will be flown on the airline’s Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The airline recently committed to using an all-Airbus A220 fleet for its scheduled service by the end of 2024.

Breeze currently offers service between 51 cities across 27 states, and isn’t done growing with plans to add international flights in the near future.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.