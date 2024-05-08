Are you breaking Kansas traffic laws? A guide on speeding, texting, funerals and more

Whether you’re a newbie behind the wheel or it has simply been a while since you sat in driver’s ed, there’s a lot to remember when you’re behind the wheel.

To better help Kansas drivers navigate safely (and legally), we’ve rounded up our series on driving laws, including best practices, what to know about enforcement and local ordinances that may govern you on the roads.

Be sure to let us know what you’d like to see next with an email to reporter Lindsay Smith at lsmith@wichitaeagle.com.

Can drivers refuse a breathalyzer or sobriety test in Kansas?

Discover the consequences of refusing a field sobriety test in Kansas and the penalties for driving under the influence. Find out how license suspensions, fines and even imprisonment vary depending on the number of offenses. Plus, learn about the use of ignition interlock devices and the potential permanent revocation of a driver’s license for repeat offenders.

Story by Wichita Eagle reporter Lindsay Smith, originally published March 6

Can you drive that slowly? Safety measures and regulations for slow-moving vehicles

Kansas drivers, have you ever found yourself stuck behind a slow-moving vehicle on the road? While they can be a nuisance, these vehicles are legal to drive on certain roadways, as long as they meet specific requirements. In this article, we take a closer look at the laws surrounding slow-moving vehicles in Kansas, including the regulations for all-terrain vehicles, tractors and golf carts. Plus, find out how to avoid violating city ordinances and state law when operating these vehicles on public highways.

Story by Wichita Eagle reporter Lindsay Smith, originally published Aug. 7, 2023

Distracted driving: The consequences of texting, calling behind the wheel

Distracted driving is a serious issue that continues to cause accidents and fatalities on the road. The National Highway Safety Traffic Administration reports that in 2021 distracted driving caused 3,522 deaths. Texting while driving is the most alarming distraction, with data from Forbes showing 13% of all fatal crashes caused by distracted driving were from texting.

In Kansas, it is illegal to send or read any text message while driving, but what about making a phone call? Let’s take a closer look at the laws and exceptions surrounding cell phone use while driving in the Sunflower State.

Story by Wichita Eagle reporter Lindsay Smith, originally published June 13, 2023

Kansas law: Can you use headphones and ear buds while driving?

Are you someone who enjoys listening to music or podcasts while driving? While it may seem harmless, distracted driving is a serious issue that can lead to accidents and even fatalities. In Kansas, there are laws in place to prevent distracted driving, including texting while behind the wheel. But what about wearing headphones or earbuds?

Read on to find out what the law says and get some tips for a safer commute.

Story by Wichita Eagle reporter Lindsay Smith, originally published March 27

Can you go just 10 mph over the limit? Check out Kansas’ speeding laws

Have you ever wondered if driving just a little over the speed limit is considered speeding? In Kansas, even going 1 mph over the limit is against the law. But here’s the interesting part: whether it goes on your driving record or not depends on how fast you were going.

Moving violations, like speeding and running red lights, can have different consequences than non-moving violations, such as expired registration. Curious to know more? Keep reading to find out the details and some tips for driving safely in traffic.

Story by Wichita Eagle reporter Lindsay Smith, originally published Feb. 29

When are you required to stop for a school bus in Kansas?

With school still in session, thousands of buses are on Kansas roads, shuttling students to and from their destinations. However, a survey conducted by the state indicates many drivers are failing to stop for school buses, resulting in hundreds of violations in just one day. To help keep students safe, the Kansas State Department of Education has provided guidelines on when to stop for school buses and best practices for children getting on and off the bus.

Story by Wichita Eagle reporter Lindsay Smith, originally published Feb. 6, 2023

Kansas law mandates funeral processions receive right-of-way, with exceptions

Kansas drivers, ever wondered about the rules for yielding to funeral processions on the road? There’s more to it than you might think. Stick around to find out the ins and outs of giving the right-of-way to funeral processions in Kansas, including some interesting exceptions and how to identify yourself as part of one.

Story by Wichita Eagle reporter Lindsay Smith, originally published March 21, 2023

Wichita’s sidewalk blocking: Law and common courtesy clash

As the weather warms up, taking a stroll around the neighborhood can be a great way to enjoy the fresh air. However, a common annoyance can put a damper on your walk — a car parked on the sidewalk. But did you know Kansas law and a Wichita city ordinance make it illegal to park on a sidewalk? In addition to this, there are several other prohibited parking areas in Kansas. Read on to learn more about what the law says and where you can’t park your car.

Story by Wichita Eagle reporter Lindsay Smith, originally published Feb. 22

This page is a collection of stories reported and written by Wichita Eagle journalists. The roundup was formed using an AI summarization tool and was edited by journalists in the newsroom. Read more on our AI policy here.