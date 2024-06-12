Breaking barriers and biases: We must elevate My Brother's Keeper in Yonkers schools

On June 17, I will officially begin my full-time role as the new executive director of the My Brother’s Keeper program in Yonkers Public Schools. Reflecting on my journey of working with young men of color, I am reminded of the uphill battle that has shaped my path, all leading me to this moment. Growing up on Long Island with Puerto Rican roots, encountering educational challenges, and discovering my passion for teaching and learning have all played a part in preparing me to lead and inspire the young men of MBK Yonkers.

My educational journey, while not without its struggles, ultimately led me to discover my passion for teaching and empowering young people. Two semesters into college and not feeling a sense of belonging, I dropped out of college and felt lost and unsure of my direction. Initially, I thought my calling was to become a police officer like my older brother, but a teacher friend inspired me to enroll in an elementary education program. The friend said, “There’s not enough men in education, especially in elementary schools. We need people like you!”

She was right. I rarely had any male teachers growing up, and this realization made me understand that I could make a difference. I could be that guiding figure for young boys to look up to and trust. Often, these boys don’t have any male figures with healthy masculinity to look up to, and this is what I wanted to do—to help this new generation thrive, especially as a person of color. When I was a child, I felt like my teachers and administrators didn’t have a vision for me, but that experience taught me the importance of being a strong role model for others.

In 2009, I went back to school, earned my degree from the City College of New York, and started teaching in New York City public schools. One of the most memorable periods of my career was when I was teaching in Astoria, Queens. At the start of my second year as a teacher, a colleague warned and advised me about one student, whom I’ll call Nelson, and how his behavior could negatively impact the entire class. I took my colleague’s warning as a challenge, and I focused on getting to know Nelson. I soon discovered his strong desire to read at grade level, despite being many years behind.

The Yonkers community must elevate the mission of My Brother’s Keeper, lighting the path to a brighter future for our young men.

By May, he was reading books on his own. Seeing him with a book about George Washington in his hands, his eyes lighting up with every turn of the page, filled me with deep pride and overwhelming joy. It reinforced my belief that when we invest time and energy in getting to know our students and have faith in them, we unlock their boundless potential. It showed me how crucial it is for teachers to have an open and accepting mindset, particularly when supporting students who face significant challenges, in order for them to truly thrive and succeed. The mindset is so powerful.

Last year, I transitioned to Yonkers Public Schools as an assistant principal. The move was natural for me. Yonkers had been selected by the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a program of the Obama Foundation, as one of four MBK Model Communities in the country for its success improving outcomes for young men of color. These achievements are particularly evident in our on-time graduation rate for young men of color, which is the highest in New York State. Our new superintendent, Anibal Soler Jr., has been advocating for young men of color his whole career; he was celebrated by the Obama administration a decade ago for his work in upstate New York. Being part of the My Brother’s Keeper community here feels like a natural extension of my lifelong commitment to empowering these young men.

Changing perceptions about young men of color is a significant challenge. It requires leaders who are willing to step up, speak out, and demand better for our boys. Often, I see boys larger than me walk with their hoods up and heads down, and there’s an immediate negative perception around that. Observing this, I can’t help but wonder, how do we see the gift within them? How do we discover who they are as individuals, tap into their strengths, and build them up? Throughout my career, I have always believed in the importance of recognizing the potential in every child, and I have never been one to sit in the background.

My Brother’s Keeper focuses on supporting our young men through critical milestones in their development. This includes ensuring they enter school ready to learn, are reading at grade level by third grade, graduate from high school, complete postsecondary education or training, secure employment, and stay safe from violent crime. By addressing these milestones, we can provide the support and resources they need to succeed. It's not just about preparing them for the next step; it's about setting them up for a lifetime of success. We aim to help them push past adversity and navigate the challenges of being young men of color in a society that often dismisses and overlooks their potential.

As we move forward, my goal is to elevate the mission of My Brother’s Keeper, lighting the path to a brighter future for our young men. We need to recognize who these young men are as individuals, tap into their strengths, and build them up. Shifting the mindsets of educators is key. If we walk into the classroom with judgments and labels, we lose the opportunity to truly reach and inspire our students. It takes leaders to step up, defend our students, and call out these biases.

I am excited about the future and the opportunity to make a lasting impact in Yonkers. Together, we will continue to push for success, uplift young men of color, and empower them to achieve the greatness that is within them.

Dr. Jason Baez is a former college dropout who was recently named executive director of My Brother's Keeper in Yonkers, one of four programs selected nationally by the Obama Foundation for their exemplary work supporting young men of color.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers My Brother's Kepper program must be elevated