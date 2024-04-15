Breakfast is served: Unique eggs Benedict to try on the SouthCoast

Nothing says breakfast quite like eggs Benedict. It is the perfect dish offering you everything you need to start your morning off right. It's all your favorites combined for that perfect bite of breakfast glory.

This classic creation starts with a golden toasted English muffin, topped with a carefully poached egg and Canadian bacon that is then covered in a decadent lemony hollandaise sauce.

It’s so tasty that it has its own national day which is happening on April 16. Many places get creative with their unique versions of this brunch staple, here are some eateries to try on National Eggs Benedict Day:

Vegetarian Eggs Benedict

At Mimi’s Kitchen, they are offering up a host of benedicts for all to enjoy. You can get the traditional ($9.99), homemade crab cake eggs benny ($12.99), vegetarian style with tomato and spinach ($9.99), or Portuguese eggs benny with two linguica patties and a bolo ($11.99). Dig into yours today at 130 Nauset St., New Bedford.

Cornbread Benedict

For a delicious twist on the classic benny head over to Toast N' Jam at 2331 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford. Besides the traditional version, they have the Cornbread with grilled cornbread topped with two poached eggs, chili, and a sriracha hollandaise drizzle ($13.49); a Portuguese Hash with a grilled bolo with Portuguese hash with two poached eggs and a sriracha hollandaise ($13.49); or Smoked Salmon with a grilled English muffin topped with jalapeno cream cheese, smoked salmon and two poached eggs drizzled with a hollandaise sauce ($13.99).

Fish Cake Benedict

It’s a tough choice when deciding which benedict to get at Persy's Place, 43 Bedford St., Middleboro. They have a good-size list offering regular benedicts with two poached eggs for $13.99 or a light version with one for $9.99. You can decide from traditional, a fish cake version with two house-made fish cakes, one with corned beef hash, a Florentine one with spinach and peppers, a Ben Franklin version with turkey, mushrooms, and Swiss, a California inspired with avocado and onion, or one with chourico hash.

Eggs Benedict Florentine

It’s a delight to get your benedict at Farm & Coast Market, 7 Bridge Street, South Dartmouth. There are three staple versions to taste test: traditional F&C Eggs Benny ($14); F&C Eggs Benedict Florentine with sautéed spinach ($14); and Smoke Salmon Benedict ($17). You won’t be disappointed with whichever you choose.

Crab Cake Benedict

With a variety of special benedicts on their menu each week, Lexi- Lu's Place is the place to try. The staple benedicts always on the menu though are the traditional ($9.99), the Crab Cake with scratch-made crab cakes, or Grace’s Portuguese Benedict with scratch-made chourico and peppers on a grille bolo with two poached eggs and a Mozambique hollandaise sauce. The choice is yours at 1133 American Legion Hwy., North Westport.

The Famous Phoenix Benedict

The Phoenix Restaurant offers you a host of breakfast meats to add to your benedict starting at $11.49, like ham, linguica, sausage, bacon, corned beef hash, steak, or cacoila. Their favorite version is the Famous Phoenix Benedict with house-baked Virginia ham with poached eggs served on top of a freshly baked cheese roll topped with hollandaise sauce for $12. 49. Try it today at 140 Huttleston Ave., Fairhaven.

Bacon Benny

Comfort is key when it comes to a good benedict, that’s why Nellie Rose Restaurants offers a whole mini menu of them. You can get traditional ($12.99), Bacon ($13.99), Portuguese with grilled chourico ($13.99), Maryland Crab cake with two cakes ($16.99), Texas with chili ($13.99), Irish with a homemade hash ($14.99), Florentine ($13.99), or Pulled Pork ($14.99). See what flavor inspires your breakfast at 444 Center S.t, Middleborough.

