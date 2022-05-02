Amazon's No. 1 bestselling breakfast sandwich maker changed my mornings forever for just $27

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This breakfast sandwich maker has revolutionized my morning routine. (Photo: Amazon)

The breakfast sandwich is a work of art. First, there’s the crunchy, chewy support system, aka the bread. Then, you have the egg, a key player in this delicious situation that can take on new life, depending on what you add to it. Some use bacon, sausage or ham; others opt for cheese — or both. And don’t even get me started on the hot sauce.

The breakfast sandwich is a gift to yourself, best eaten toasty and made with love.

However, making a masterpiece takes time. You have to cook a few different things and then put it all together, which is why the breakfast sandwich is often created and consumed on weekends (or bought on the way to work).

“This isn’t the way it has to be,” I, a lover of all things breakfast sandwich, said to myself one fateful morning. This thought led me down a rabbit hole of research and pondering. Finally, I discovered the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker for just 27 bucks.

The contraption, now available in five colors, features layers of hot plates stacked on top of each other — essentially mini pans designed to perfectly cook each individual component.

The possibilities are endless — but cleanup isn't. (Photo: Amazon)

It’s a snap to use: Add ingredients to each pan and close the device. The pans are removable, so when time is up (usually five minutes), simply remove them to stack the sandwich with ease.

I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg!

The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn’t get soggy (I figured it would, given that I put one on top of the egg).

After using the appliance for more than a year, I can honestly say it works just as well now as it did at the beginning. It saves me so much time in the mornings and makes the perfect meal to keep me fueled and energized all day.

Plus, washing it is super easy, too. Just put the nonstick pans in the dishwasher or hand-wash.

If you’re looking to up your breakfast game and streamline your mornings, do yourself a favor and consider this thing. Bonus: Since you can mix and match ingredients, you can use it every day without getting bored.

Now excuse me while I go make myself a breakfast sandwich (translation: create art).

