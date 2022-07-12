This best-selling breakfast sandwich maker is just $21 for Prime Day — its lowest price ever!

The breakfast sandwich is a work of art — eaten toasty and made with love. Today, Amazon has a delicious Prime Day deal on a top-rated product that'll let you whip up a crunchy, chewy, savory sandwich with ease every morning. The iconic Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is $8 off today, so it's yours for a record-low price: just $21.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach $21 $30 at Amazon The contraption, on sale in red but available in four other colors, features layers of hot plates stacked on top of each other — essentially mini pans designed to perfectly cook each individual component.

The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is a snap to use. First, add ingredients to each pan — the bottom one is for the bread and sausage, bacon, ham or cheese, there's a plate just for the egg, and then up top you pop in another layer of bread. Then close the device and let it toast. (And don’t even get me started on the hot sauce.)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker Hamilton Beach $21 $30 at Amazon The pans are removable, so when time is up (usually five minutes), simply remove them to stack the sandwich with ease. Plus, washing it is super easy, too. Just put the nonstick pans in the dishwasher or hand-wash.

I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg! The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn’t get soggy.

After using the appliance for more than a year, I can honestly say it works just as well now as it did at the beginning. It saves me so much time in the mornings and makes the perfect meal to keep me fueled and energized all day.

If you’re looking to up your breakfast game and streamline your mornings, do yourself a favor and grab this fan club-worthy Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker for up to 30% off for Prime Day. Bonus: Since you can mix and match ingredients, you can use it every day without getting bored.

