This Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker changed my mornings forever
I'm about to change the way you view breakfast. Let me introduce you to the genius Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. It lets you whip up a crunchy, chewy, savory egg sandwich in minutes and it's totally foolproof. If you're a fan of deli egg sandwiches, it pays for itself (and begins saving you a fortune) in a week. Treat yourself!
The contraption, on sale in black but available in five other colors, features layers of hot plates stacked on top of each other — essentially mini pans designed to perfectly cook each individual component.
The Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is a snap to use. First, add ingredients to each pan — the bottom one is for the bread and sausage, bacon, ham or cheese, there's a plate just for the egg, and then up top you pop in another layer of bread. Then close the device and let it toast. (And don’t even get me started on the hot sauce.)
I was skeptical at first. After all, I was used to spending a lot of time crafting breakfast sandwiches. But after using this device once, I was hooked. It pristinely cooked every element of the sandwich — even the egg! The ham was smoky and warm, the cheese was perfectly melted and the egg was the ideal level of gooeyness. Plus, my English muffin didn’t get soggy.
After using the appliance for more than a year, I can honestly say it works just as well now as it did at the beginning. It saves me so much time in the mornings and makes the perfect meal to keep me fueled and energized all day.
If you’re looking to up your breakfast game and streamline your mornings, do yourself a favor and grab this fan club-worthy Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker. Bonus: Since you can mix and match ingredients, you can use it every day without getting bored.
Say goodbye to soggy egg sandwiches!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
